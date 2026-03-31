Brazil manager Ancelotti: “The World Cup is won by whoever concedes the least”

Ancelotti says defence, not attack, will decide Brazil’s 2026 World Cup fate
Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear what he believes will decide the 2026 World Cup, and it is not just goals.
The Italian coach stressed that the team with the strongest defence, not the most attacking firepower, is more likely to lift the trophy. “The World Cup is won by whoever concedes the least, not whoever scores the most,” Ancelotti said. “I don’t like being called defensive, but it’s key for the team.”
Ancelotti also addressed Brazil’s famous identity, making it clear that flair alone will not be enough. “Joga Bonito? Brazil won their last two World Cups by combining talent and defence,” he said, underlining the need for balance.
He pointed to Brazil’s past successes to support his view. In the 1994 World Cup, Brazil relied on two solid defensive lines of four that gave stability while still supporting the attack. “In 1994 they used two lines of four to boost Romário,” he explained. In 2002, they used a system with three centre backs. “In 2002 they played with three centre backs. The World Cup is won by whoever concedes the least, not whoever scores the most. I don't like being called defensive, but it's key for the team.” Ancelotti added.
Despite Brazil’s reputation for free flowing football, the focus now is on fixing defensive issues, especially after the recent 2-1 friendly defeat to France.
He has also confirmed one key name for the World Cup. “Danilo is a very important player, not only on the field but also off the field,” Ancelotti said. “He will be on the final list of 26. He can play in all defensive positions, so among the defenders, Danilo will be there.”
However, there is still suspense around Neymar’s inclusion in the squad. The Brazilian star is working his way back to full fitness, and while his quality is unquestioned, his place in the final squad is not yet fully certain eventhough the crowd chanted for Neymar during Brazil's friendly loss against France in Boston.
Ancelotti also backed his attacking stars to shine on the biggest stage. “I think Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha will be amongst the best players in the world at the World Cup,” he said.
The message from Ancelotti is clear. Brazil may still play with flair, but if they want to win in 2026, it will start at the back.