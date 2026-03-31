Brazil manager Ancelotti: “The World Cup is won by whoever concedes the least”

He pointed to Brazil’s past successes to support his view. In the 1994 World Cup, Brazil relied on two solid defensive lines of four that gave stability while still supporting the attack. “In 1994 they used two lines of four to boost Romário,” he explained. In 2002, they used a system with three centre backs. “In 2002 they played with three centre backs. The World Cup is won by whoever concedes the least, not whoever scores the most. I don't like being called defensive, but it's key for the team.” Ancelotti added.