‘What problem?’ Neymar responds amid injury woes

Dubai: Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti had ignored Neymar during previous call-ups to the national side, repeatedly stressing that only players with 100 per cent physical capacity would be considered. And yet, the wily Italian chose the gifted striker amid emotional scenes at the Neymar household when his name was called out in the Selecao’s 26-member squad for the Fifa World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Despite reporting to the national team camp in Teresopolis, near Rio de Janeiro, earlier in the day, Neymar did not take part in the on-field session. His participation in Brazil's first World Cup warm-up match against Panama in Brasilia on Sunday remains doubtful pending the medical results.

Neymar has been out of action since May 17 after picking up the injury during Santos FC's defeat to Coritiba in the Brasileirão. CBF's medical team said the additional tests were aimed at determining the exact nature of the issue.

The injury-prone striker, however, missed Brazil's first training session on Wednesday ahead of the showpiece, as he underwent further medical evaluation for a bruised right calf, according to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

Neymar’s drama-filled exit during Santos' home loss nearly two weeks back would not have gone unnoticed by Ancelotti and the fact that he still picked the talisman shows the kind of admiration he has for the Brazilian’s unquestionable talent.

The call-up ensured Neymar’s fourth appearance at the World Cup, where he will be eyeing his first trophy. In 2014, Brazil finished fourth, while they faced quarter-final exits in the next two tournaments.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.