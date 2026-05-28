GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

‘What problem?’ Neymar responds amid injury woes

Striker doubtful for Brazil's first World Cup warm-up match against Panama on Sunday

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Brazil's Neymar grabs his ankle after an injury during the World Cup Group G match against Serbia.
Brazil's Neymar grabs his ankle after an injury during the World Cup Group G match against Serbia.
AP

Dubai: Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti had ignored Neymar during previous call-ups to the national side, repeatedly stressing that only players with 100 per cent physical capacity would be considered. And yet, the wily Italian chose the gifted striker amid emotional scenes at the Neymar household when his name was called out in the Selecao’s 26-member squad for the Fifa World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The call-up ensured Neymar’s fourth appearance at the World Cup, where he will be eyeing his first trophy. In 2014, Brazil finished fourth, while they faced quarter-final exits in the next two tournaments.

Neymar’s drama-filled exit during Santos' home loss nearly two weeks back would not have gone unnoticed by Ancelotti and the fact that he still picked the talisman shows the kind of admiration he has for the Brazilian’s unquestionable talent.

The injury-prone striker, however, missed Brazil's first training session on Wednesday ahead of the showpiece, as he underwent further medical evaluation for a bruised right calf, according to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

Neymar has been out of action since May 17 after picking up the injury during Santos FC's defeat to Coritiba in the Brasileirão. CBF's medical team said the additional tests were aimed at determining the exact nature of the issue.

According to ESPN, Neymar was accompanied by Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar for an MRI scan.

Despite reporting to the national team camp in Teresopolis, near Rio de Janeiro, earlier in the day, Neymar did not take part in the on-field session. His participation in Brazil's first World Cup warm-up match against Panama in Brasilia on Sunday remains doubtful pending the medical results.

Brazil are scheduled to play their second preparatory fixture against Egypt on June 5.

On Tuesday, Neymar appeared unconcerned about his fitness when asked about the injury after attending Santos' 3-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Deportivo Cuenca at Vila Belmiro, responding, "What problem?"

Brazil's quest for a record sixth title will start against Morocco on June 13. Neymar, the team's leading goal-scorer with 79 goals, has not played for the national side since sustaining an ACL tear in October 2023.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Neymar’s aura and the exclusion of Joao Pedro from Brazil’s World Cup squad have become major talking points ahead of the tournament

Neymar back, Joao Pedro snub sparks Brazil debate

2m read
A fan poses with a poster of Brazilian soccer player Neymar, reading in Portuguese "Go Neymar, our hope for a sixth World Cup title" before Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad is announced, in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, May 18, 2026.

Neymar back in Brazil squad for fourth World Cup

2m read
Santos' forward #10 Neymar

Neymar substitution blunder adds World Cup pressure

2m read
Brazilian music icon Lulu Santos performs live at Dubai Opera on 23 May 2026

Lulu Santos to perform live at Dubai Opera in May 2026

1m read