‘What problem?’ Neymar responds amid injury woes

Striker doubtful for Brazil's first World Cup warm-up match against Panama on Sunday
Dubai: Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti had ignored Neymar during previous call-ups to the national side, repeatedly stressing that only players with 100 per cent physical capacity would be considered. And yet, the wily Italian chose the gifted striker amid emotional scenes at the Neymar household when his name was called out in the Selecao’s 26-member squad for the Fifa World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
The call-up ensured Neymar’s fourth appearance at the World Cup, where he will be eyeing his first trophy. In 2014, Brazil finished fourth, while they faced quarter-final exits in the next two tournaments.
Neymar’s drama-filled exit during Santos' home loss nearly two weeks back would not have gone unnoticed by Ancelotti and the fact that he still picked the talisman shows the kind of admiration he has for the Brazilian’s unquestionable talent.
The injury-prone striker, however, missed Brazil's first training session on Wednesday ahead of the showpiece, as he underwent further medical evaluation for a bruised right calf, according to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).
Neymar has been out of action since May 17 after picking up the injury during Santos FC's defeat to Coritiba in the Brasileirão. CBF's medical team said the additional tests were aimed at determining the exact nature of the issue.
According to ESPN, Neymar was accompanied by Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar for an MRI scan.
Despite reporting to the national team camp in Teresopolis, near Rio de Janeiro, earlier in the day, Neymar did not take part in the on-field session. His participation in Brazil's first World Cup warm-up match against Panama in Brasilia on Sunday remains doubtful pending the medical results.
Brazil are scheduled to play their second preparatory fixture against Egypt on June 5.
On Tuesday, Neymar appeared unconcerned about his fitness when asked about the injury after attending Santos' 3-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Deportivo Cuenca at Vila Belmiro, responding, "What problem?"
Brazil's quest for a record sixth title will start against Morocco on June 13. Neymar, the team's leading goal-scorer with 79 goals, has not played for the national side since sustaining an ACL tear in October 2023.