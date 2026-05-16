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Lulu Santos concert in Dubai: Brazilian music icon to headline Dubai Opera show

Lulu Santos brings his biggest Brazilian hits to Dubai Opera for one night only

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji, Reporter
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Brazilian music icon Lulu Santos performs live at Dubai Opera on 23 May 2026
Brazilian music icon Lulu Santos performs live at Dubai Opera on 23 May 2026
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Dubai: Brazilian music legend Lulu Santos is set to perform at Dubai Opera on 23 May 2026, in a one-night-only concert celebrating a career that has shaped contemporary Brazilian pop for over four decades making him one of Brazil’s most influential artists. Santos has built a catalogue that continues to connect with audiences across generations.

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The Dubai performance will feature some of his most recognisable hits, including Tempos Modernos, Toda Forma de Amor, and Assim Caminha a Humanidade songs that have become defining tracks in the landscape of Brazilian pop music.

Over the years, Santos has carved out a reputation as a songwriter whose work captures both personal reflection and broader cultural themes, allowing his music to remain relevant decades after its release.

Hosted at Dubai Opera, the concert will be an intimate setting compared to large stadium shows, with the venue’s format putting the focus on live performance.

The event adds to Dubai Opera’s ongoing line-up of international acts, and gives local audiences a chance to see one of Brazil’s most established artists perform in the city.

When: May 23, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM (doors open) 8:30 PM (show starts)

Where: Dubai Opera

The tickets start from Dh299, get your tickets right now on platinumlist.

Related Topics:
DubaiMusicConcert

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