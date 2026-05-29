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Djokovic's 25th Slam bid ends in a grueling French Open loss to Brazilian teenager

Joao Fonseca topples 39-year-old Djokovic in brutal five-set French duel

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Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts to his defeat at the end of his men's singles match against Brazil's Joao Fonseca on day 6 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 29, 2026.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts to his defeat at the end of his men's singles match against Brazil's Joao Fonseca on day 6 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 29, 2026.
AFP-JULIEN DE ROSA

Novak Djokovic's latest quest for a record 25th Grand Slam was ended by Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca in the third round of the French Open on Friday.

The 39-year-old Serb - a three-time champion at Roland Garros - lost 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 as temperatures again reached 33 degrees C (91 F).

Djokovic looked exhausted in the fifth set but soldiered on and his exit leaves the men's draw even more open following Jannik Sinner's second-round exit on Thursday.

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Facing Fonseca for the first time, Djokovic mixed trademark defense with stunning winners and delicate drop shots to win the first two sets.

But Fonseca proved resilient and the tied the match on sets. In the final game, Djokovic had a break point for 6-6 but Fonseca served out with three consecutive aces.

"I just enjoyed being on court and what a pleasure it was. It's my first stepping on court against him," Fonseca said. "I was just trying to hit the ball as fast I could. Djokovic don't miss, we still think he's 20. At the end of the match I think he was more fit than me, that's crazy."

About his flurry of aces, he joked: "I felt like (big server) John Isner. I never did this before."

Then he wished his mother in the crowd happy birthday and thanked all the Brazilians in the crowd.

Djokovic put ice packs on both sides of his face during changeovers. Still, he looked to be in command when he clinched the second set with a forehand volley at the net.

But Fonseca, who kept pushing Djokovic back with his big forehand, broke early in the third set and held on to it.

In the fifth set, Djokovic frantically tried to find ways to recover some energy against an opponent 20 years younger but he couldn't hide his fatigue: He hunched over the advertising boards, his forearms dangling; slumped back in his chair with a towel on his head; grabbed his head with his hands.

After the final point at the net, Djokovic was impressed and generous of Fonseca's fighting spirit - something he has displayed in abundance over the years.

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