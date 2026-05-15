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8 Things to do in Dubai this weekend: Creative workshops, art and markets

Discover art shows, markets, and immersive experiences happening across Dubai this Weekend

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji, Reporter and Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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From creative workshops to art fairs and markets, here’s your Dubai weekend guide
From creative workshops to art fairs and markets, here’s your Dubai weekend guide
Art Dubai 2023, Gallery Halls

Dubai: From world-class art fairs and final-season markets to hands-on creative workshops, Dubai is leaning into culture, community, and immersive experiences this weekend.

Whether you want to wander through galleries, bake your own pastries, or hunt for vintage finds, the city is packed with things worth stepping out for before the season shifts.

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1. Art Dubai (20th Edition)

Dubai’s leading international art fair returns in its milestone 20th edition, bringing together galleries from across the globe in a high-energy showcase of contemporary, modern, and digital art. Expect large-scale installations, thought-provoking exhibitions, live talks, and the ever-expanding Art Dubai Digital section exploring the future of creativity.

When: 15 May –17 May 2026
Price: Free
Where: Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai

2. Crave Bake House Workshop

Step into the world of artisan baking with a hands-on workshop at Crave Bake House. Learn how to work with doughs, master baking techniques, and decorate your own creations under the guidance of expert bakers and with founder Riad Dibajeh. It’s equal parts cosy, creative, and deliciously interactive.

When: Weekend sessions (check availability)
Price: Dh200
Where: Majan, Al Barari

3. Ripe Market (Final weekend of the Season)

One of Dubai’s most beloved outdoor markets wraps up its season with a final weekend of fresh produce, artisan goods, street food, and live entertainment. Expect a laid-back community atmosphere with everything from handmade crafts to family-friendly activities and wellness stalls.

When: 15–17 May 2026 | 3PM to 10PM
Price: Free
Where: Folivana, Art of Living Mall

4. Candle Making at Folivana

Tucked inside a indoor garden, this candle-making session is designed as a quiet escape from the city rush. Surrounded by greenery, guests are guided through the process of blending natural soy wax with carefully selected fragrance oils to create a personalised scent from scratch. You’ll pour, shape, and finish your own candle, packaged neatly for you to take home.

When: 16 May 2026 | 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
Price: Dh250 per person
Where: Folivana, Art of Living Mall, Dubai

5. Iced Matcha Latte Candle Making

This experience blends creativity with café culture, pairing candle-making with a chilled matcha moment in a calm aesthetic space. The workshop is built around slowing down and engaging the senses through scent, taste, and touch. Guests will craft their own custom candle using curated fragrances.

When: 16 May 2026 | 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM
Price: Dh250 per person
Where: Vera Wellness, Dubai

6. Art Month Alserkal (Final Week)

Alserkal Avenue’s Art Month enters its final week, showcasing some of the region’s most experimental and contemporary art. Expect gallery openings, installations, talks, and performances spread across one of Dubai’s most important cultural districts.

When: Until 18 May 2026
Price: Free
Where: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai

7. Dubai Flea Market

A long-standing Dubai favourite, the flea market returns with its signature mix of pre-loved fashion, vintage finds, homeware, books, and unexpected treasures.

When: 16 May - 17 May
Price: Free
Where: Discovery Gardens park (16 May) and Festival Plaza (17 May)

8. Candlelight: Queen Piano Tribute

Forget the usual dinner-and-a-movie routine, this is dinner followed by an entire ballroom lit in candlelight with Queen reimagined on piano.

Inside the Majlis Al Salam Ballroom, familiar anthems like Bohemian Rhapsody, Somebody to Love, and We Will Rock You are reworked into intimate piano arrangements.

When: Saturday, 16 May 2026 | 6:30 PM – 7:35 PM
Price: From AED 150
Where: Majlis Al Salam Ballroom, Mina A’Salam, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai

From candlelit concerts and creative workshops to sprawling art fairs and community markets, there is something for everyone this weekend.

Whether you’re in the mood to make something with your hands, wander through galleries, or end the night in a candlelit ballroom, step out, switch off a bit, and let the city do the rest.

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