Things to do in the Dubai this week: Family activities, fitness deals and dining offers you don't want to miss

Celebrate your birthday at Air Maniax and Street Maniax with award-winning party experiences. Packed with exciting, adrenaline-fuelled activities from start to finish, plus a great-tasting meal for every child to keep the fun going, we take care of everything so you can enjoy the moment. Personalise your party with a range of add-ons, from magic shows to themed decorations. For more information, visit airmaniax.com or streetmaniax.com, or call +971 4 348 8981.