5 top gaming deals to claim right now, UAE 2026: Meta Quest 3 to Nintendo Switch 2 Console Bundle

Don’t wait, these offers are moving fast
Gaming enthusiasts in the UAE are in for a treat in 2026, with some of the best deals hitting the market right now. From the Meta Quest 3 headset to the versatile Nintendo Switch 2 Console Bundle, there’s something for every type of gamer. These deals make it easier to upgrade your setup, try new experiences, or grab the latest must-have accessories without breaking the bank. Don’t wait, these offers are moving fast, and now is the best time to level up your gaming collection.
The PlayStation 5 Disc Console (New 2023 Slim Model – UAE Version) is Sony’s updated iteration of its current‑generation gaming platform, housed in a smaller and more streamlined chassis than the original PS5. At its core is an ultra‑high‑speed SSD that significantly reduces game load times and allows for smoother transitions between environments, while the custom GPU and CPU deliver capable 4K performance with support for up to 120 Hz refresh rates on compatible displays. The console supports the DualSense controller’s advanced haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which provide nuanced vibration and resistance effects that many developers use to enhance in‑game feedback, and Tempest 3D AudioTech for more layered spatial sound through headphones or supported speaker systems. Multimedia support includes 4K UHD Blu‑ray playback via the disc drive, as well as streaming apps and backward compatibility with the majority of PS4 titles. Connectivity options include Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth, USB‑C and USB‑A ports, and HDMI 2.1 output for high bandwidth video. While the vertical stand is sold separately and the internal storage can fill up quickly with large titles, the PS5 Slim combines the standard performance and features of the PlayStation ecosystem in a form factor that fits more easily into typical home entertainment spaces, backed by a 1‑year UAE manufacturer warranty.
The PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – Midnight Black builds on traditional gamepad design with several next‑generation features aimed at enhancing physical interaction with games. The advanced haptic feedback replaces standard rumble motors with dual actuators that deliver more nuanced vibrations, letting you feel textures, impacts, and environmental shifts with greater subtlety. Adaptive triggers in the L2 and R2 buttons can vary resistance in real time, so actions like drawing a bowstring, squeezing a brake, or pulling a trigger feel more physically connected to what’s happening on screen. The controller also integrates a built‑in microphone and mute button for quick voice chat without a headset, and a Create button that simplifies capturing and sharing screenshots or video clips. Other refinements include a reengineered grip and larger touchpad for comfort and control, a motion sensor (accelerometer and gyroscope) for motion‑based input, and improved battery life and USB‑C charging. Designed to work with the PlayStation 5 and supported on select PC titles, the DualSense aims to deepen immersion through tactile and interactive feedback across a broad range of game genres.
The Nintendo Switch 2 Console Bundle with Mario Kart World offers handheld and TV-based gaming in a single device. It features a larger 1080p display for handheld play and supports up to 4K resolution when connected to a compatible TV, along with HDR, VRR, and frame rates up to 120 fps, providing sharper visuals, smoother motion, and more vivid colors. The console comes with the new Joy-Con 2 controllers, which attach magnetically and can also function as motion-sensitive controllers or even a mouse in compatible games. Additional features include GameChat, which allows voice and screen sharing with friends, and optional connectivity to the Nintendo Switch 2 camera or other compatible USB-C cameras for video interaction. The bundle includes a physical edition of Mario Kart World and is backward compatible with most Nintendo Switch titles, although some older games may have limited support. The system combines portability, advanced display and controller functionality, and social connectivity, making it suitable for solo play, family gaming sessions, or competitive multiplayer experiences.
The Meta Quest 3S 128GB All-in-One Headset is a mixed-reality device which promises all the joy of virtual and augmented experiences directly into your home. It supports mixed reality, allowing digital objects to blend seamlessly with your real-world environment, and also provides fully immersive VR experiences. The headset includes 128GB of storage for games, apps, and media, and comes with a 3-month trial of Meta Quest+, offering access to a wide range of premium content. Users can connect with friends in shared experiences, from multiplayer gaming to virtual concerts on Meta Horizon, or cast their gameplay to a TV for a more social experience. Lightweight and standalone, the Quest 3S eliminates the need for a separate console or PC.
The HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset (Black/Red) is for gamers looking for comfort and clear audio during long sessions. Its over-ear design and cushioned ear cups provide extended comfort, reducing fatigue during marathon gameplay. The headset features 53mm angled drivers tuned by HyperX audio engineers to deliver balanced sound that highlights both in-game effects and music. It also includes DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio with lifetime activation, providing a virtual 3D soundstage for precise sound localization, which can improve immersion and situational awareness in competitive gaming. With a wired connection and 64-ohm impedance, it offers reliable, high-quality audio with minimal latency, making it suitable for PC and console gaming. Overall, the Cloud III combines ergonomic comfort with detailed, immersive sound, making it a practical choice for gamers focused on both performance and long-term usability.