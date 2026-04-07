5 top gaming deals to claim right now, UAE 2026: Meta Quest 3 to Nintendo Switch 2 Console Bundle

The PlayStation 5 Disc Console (New 2023 Slim Model – UAE Version) is Sony’s updated iteration of its current‑generation gaming platform, housed in a smaller and more streamlined chassis than the original PS5. At its core is an ultra‑high‑speed SSD that significantly reduces game load times and allows for smoother transitions between environments, while the custom GPU and CPU deliver capable 4K performance with support for up to 120 Hz refresh rates on compatible displays. The console supports the DualSense controller’s advanced haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which provide nuanced vibration and resistance effects that many developers use to enhance in‑game feedback, and Tempest 3D AudioTech for more layered spatial sound through headphones or supported speaker systems. Multimedia support includes 4K UHD Blu‑ray playback via the disc drive, as well as streaming apps and backward compatibility with the majority of PS4 titles. Connectivity options include Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth, USB‑C and USB‑A ports, and HDMI 2.1 output for high bandwidth video. While the vertical stand is sold separately and the internal storage can fill up quickly with large titles, the PS5 Slim combines the standard performance and features of the PlayStation ecosystem in a form factor that fits more easily into typical home entertainment spaces, backed by a 1‑year UAE manufacturer warranty.