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Earth Day 2026: Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi offers workshops and activities

From planting workshops to guided tours, the city celebrates Earth Day all week

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Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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Visitors stand looking at a Tyrannosaurus rex fossil at the newly opened Natural History Museum in Saadiyat Cultural District of Abu Dhabi on November 22, 2025.
Visitors stand looking at a Tyrannosaurus rex fossil at the newly opened Natural History Museum in Saadiyat Cultural District of Abu Dhabi on November 22, 2025.
AFP-GIUSEPPE CACACE

Dubai: Today marks Earth Day, the annual global moment dedicated to raising awareness about environmental protection and our relationship with the natural world. First celebrated in 1970, Earth Day is now observed in more than 190 countries, with events ranging from clean-up drives and tree planting to educational workshops and community activations.

This year, the Natural History museum in Abu Dhabi is marking the occasion with a full week of activities running from today until 26 April, and there is something for every age group.

Workshops and hands-on activities

The Little Growers planting workshop runs from 11am to 6pm daily, giving participants a chance to get their hands into soil and learn how plants grow through tactile, sensory activities. Alongside it, the Natural Pigment Making Workshop takes place at 1pm, 3pm and 5pm each day, exploring how colour can be drawn from natural materials in a way that connects art, ecology and cultural heritage.

For those interested in craft, the Needle Felting Workshop runs at 2pm, 4pm and 6pm, where visitors observe plant diversity in the galleries and create their own leaf using felting techniques. The Paint with Nature art workshop is also available from 2pm to 6pm daily, using biodiversity and natural landscapes as inspiration.

Nature-inspired henna designs are available from 1pm to 6pm, and Palm Leaf Weaving, a traditional UAE craft, runs as a drop-in session throughout the day.

For the kids

Younger visitors are well catered for. Nature's Textures is a sensory activity running at 11am, 2pm, 4pm and 6pm, while the Camouflage Challenge, where children explore how animals use camouflage in different environments, runs at 11am, 1pm, 3pm, 5pm and 7pm. The Survive the Desert Challenge follows a similar interactive format at 11am, 1pm, 3pm and 5pm.

Drop-in options include Leaf Impressions printmaking, Paper Seashell Craft and Nature's Story Time, all running on the hour throughout the day.

Tours and guided experiences

The Living Nature Guided Tour covering UAE ecosystems runs four times daily at 12pm, 3pm, 5pm and 7pm, exploring desert and marine habitats across the museum's Our World and Resilient Planet galleries. Sketch the World, a guided scientific illustration activity, runs at 12pm, 2pm, 4pm and 6pm.

Something a little sweeter

The Earth Day Cupcake Session with NAYZAK requires registration and offers a nature-themed decorating experience for those who want to celebrate the occasion with something edible.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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