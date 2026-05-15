Workshops, storytelling and VR experiences mark International Museum Day
Abu Dhabi Culture is marking International Museum Day with free museum entry, live performances, interactive experiences and family-friendly activities taking place across the emirate from May 16 to 18.
As part of the three-day celebration, visitors can enjoy complimentary access to participating museums and cultural landmarks, alongside a packed programme of workshops, storytelling sessions and hands-on activities scheduled across May 16 and 17.
Participating venues include Zayed National Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Museum, Qasr Al Hosn, along with selected Abu Dhabi libraries.
Zayed National Museum – Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi
On May 16, Zayed National Museum will host a variety of cultural performances and family-focused workshops, including traditional and contemporary music performances as part of the In Rhythm, Together programme.
Visitors will also be able to explore storytelling sessions, scavenger hunts, Sadu bracelet-making workshops and Moments We Keep, an interactive family experience running throughout the day.
Al Ain Museum – Al Ain
At Al Ain Museum, visitors will be able to explore educational workshops, sketch walks, storytelling sessions and heritage-inspired experiences throughout the day alongside interactive family activities and in-gallery programmes.
Louvre Abu Dhabi – Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi
Louvre Abu Dhabi’s May 16 programme will include guided tours, children’s workshops and the “Quantum Dome Project” VR experience for members and Fazza card holders.
Families will also be able to take part in The Secret of the Dome Stars digital treasure hunt, while visitors can experience the immersive “We Are Not Alone” audio walk and the evening screening of Cannes Film Nights.
Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi – Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi
The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will focus on science and creativity through interactive activities including sun printing workshops, colour and shadow experiments, constellation light labs and the Shadow Safari experience.
Zayed National Museum – Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi
The celebrations will continue on May 17 with another programme of performances and workshops at Zayed National Museum.
Visitors will be able to attend traditional and contemporary performances, while families can join activities including Capturing Memories, scavenger hunts, custom pin-making sessions, live Sadu bracelet workshops and “Majlis of Stories”.
Louvre Abu Dhabi – Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi
Louvre Abu Dhabi will continue its International Museum Day programme on May 17 with guided tours, children’s workshops and digital experiences.
The museum will also host the Book an Easel adults’ art workshop alongside the “Quantum Dome Project” VR experience and interactive family activities throughout the day.
Qasr Al Hosn – Abu Dhabi
Qasr Al Hosn will join the May 17 celebrations with The Children’s Takeover and Discover Qasr Al Hosn From a New Perspective, offering families interactive ways to explore one of Abu Dhabi’s oldest landmarks.
Abu Dhabi Libraries – Multiple locations
International Museum Day activities will also take place across participating Abu Dhabi libraries including Khalifa Park Library, Al Wathba Library, Al Bahia Library, Zayed Central Library in Al Ain and Al Marfa Library.
With museums and cultural sites offering free entry from May 16 to 18, the International Museum Day celebrations are expected to attract families and visitors looking for educational and interactive experiences across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.