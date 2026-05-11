Cannes Film Nights returns to Louvre Abu Dhabi with five international screenings

Five international films will screen at Louvre Abu Dhabi from May 12 to 16.
Abu Dhabi: Cinema lovers in the UAE can look forward to the return of Cannes Film Nights at Louvre Abu Dhabi, as the museum prepares to host a five-day programme of international screenings from May 12 to May 16.
Organised in collaboration with the Institut français in the United Arab Emirates, the event coincides with the official opening of the Cannes Film Festival in France. Over five consecutive evenings, the museum’s auditorium will transform into a cinematic space celebrating international storytelling, award-winning films and cross-cultural cinema.
Curated from the Festival de Cannes archive, this year’s programme includes a mix of literary adaptations, emotional dramas, restored classics and contemporary animation.
The screenings begin with The Count of Monte Cristo, a modern adaptation of the classic novel following Edmond Dantès and his journey of betrayal and revenge. The following evening will feature Sweet Bean, the acclaimed Japanese drama known for its emotional storytelling and themes of loneliness and connection.
Audiences will also be able to watch Said Effendi, a restored Arab classic exploring social and cultural change through the story of a schoolteacher in Baghdad. The programme continues with Sentimental Value, a character-driven drama centred around family relationships and memory.
Closing the programme is Flow, the animated feature that has recently gained international attention for its visual storytelling and striking animation following a black cat navigating a flooded world.
According to Louvre Abu Dhabi, Cannes Film Nights 2026 celebrates cinematic excellence and the enduring power of storytelling, while offering audiences in Abu Dhabi the opportunity to experience landmark films on the big screen.
* The Count of Monte Cristo — Tuesday, May 12
* Sweet Bean — Wednesday, May 13
* Said Effendi — Thursday, May 14
* Sentimental Value — Friday, May 15
* Flow — Saturday, May 16
Time: 7pm
Doors open: 6:30pm
Doors close: 6:55pm
Location: Auditorium, Louvre Abu Dhabi
Ticket price: Dh30
Book your ticket via louvre website