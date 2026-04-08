Actor V is back: BTS star returns to school in new teaser

Fans excited as BTS’ Taehyung stars in a cinematic campaign for Compose Coffee
Dubai: The South Korean coffee brand Compose Coffee has officially debuted the first poster and teaser for its highly anticipated short film campaign That Night, Our Decaf, featuring global pop icon Kim Taehyung, better known as V of BTS.
He has served as Compose Coffee’s ambassador since 2024. The promotional material dropped on social platforms, giving fans their first glimpse at the aesthetic and tone of the project.
Rather than a traditional commercial, That Night, Our Decaf appears positioned as a short film advertisement format.
The poster presents a young Taehyung in a school uniform, seated in a quiet classroom next to a classmate.
Accompanying the poster, Compose Coffee released a short teaser clip that shifts the setting to a dimly lit coffee shop late at night.
In the teaser, Taehyung orders a decaf drink and is soon joined by a woman who orders the same item a moment that triggers a shared look between them.
Although Taehyung is best known for his extraordinary success as a singer and performer with BTS, he first stepped into acting a decade ago.
In 2016, he made his official acting debut in the historical K‑drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, portraying the character Seok Han‑sung, a youthful and earnest member of the elite Hwarang warriors. He also contributed to the drama’s soundtrack with the song It’s Definitely You.
Since Hwarang, Taehyung has not appeared in another drama or film project, focusing instead on his music career, including BTS releases, solo music, and other artistic projects, as well as fulfilling his mandatory military service, which he completed in mid‑2025.
That Night, Our Decaf will be released on Saturday, April 10, on Compose Coffee’s official digital platforms and fans are really looking forward to seeing actor Taehyung back on screen.