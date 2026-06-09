In a surprise teaser dropped on social media on June 8, 2026, Netflix finally answered the million-dollar question: What is Scooby actually going to look like? Ditching the CGI ghosts of movies past, Netflix is making history by casting a a live-action Great Dane puppy to play the mystery-solving canine. The brown pup sports his signature teal-and-yellow collar, and while he hasn't grown into his classic spots just yet, he’s already winning some love from fans.