Netflix released the first teaser for the series
Need a Scooby Snack?
In a surprise teaser dropped on social media on June 8, 2026, Netflix finally answered the million-dollar question: What is Scooby actually going to look like? Ditching the CGI ghosts of movies past, Netflix is making history by casting a a live-action Great Dane puppy to play the mystery-solving canine. The brown pup sports his signature teal-and-yellow collar, and while he hasn't grown into his classic spots just yet, he’s already winning some love from fans.
Moreover, legend Frank Welker, who has been voicing Fred and Scooby for over five decades, is back to give the talking puppy his voice. Talk about a perfect handoff.
The quick teaser clip plays out:
The POV: We start low to the ground from a dog’s perspective, complete with heavy panting, pitter-pattering paws, and a few background barks.
The sniff test: Scooby sniffs his way through some dense woods until he locks eyes on a wandering Shaggy Rogers.
The money shot: The clip ends with a major dose of dopamine as we see the floppy-eared pup being cradled like a baby by his soon-to-be best friend.
We're supposedly in for a modern-day reimagining rooted heavily in the original Hanna-Barbera lore.
The show finds the future Mystery Inc. gang surviving their final summer at Camp Ruby-Spears. Shaggy and Daphne are already childhood besties when they stumble upon a puppy who might just be the sole witness to a supernatural murder. To solve the puzzle, they team up with brainiac Velma and golden-boy Freddy. But beware: this creepy nightmare threatens to expose everyone's deepest, darkest secrets.
Fans are already excited at the live-casting, and calling it the most adorable thing they have ever seen.
Netflix has assembled a stellar young cast to don the classic ascots and oversized sweaters. Mckenna Grace, known for her work in 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping', stars as Daphne Blake, while Abby Ryder Fortson of 'Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret' takes on the role of Velma Dinkley.
Rounding out the core four are Tanner Hagen from 'The Pitt' as Shaggy Rogers and Maxwell Jenkins from 'Lost in Space' as Fred Jones. In a wild twist on the classic lore, Shaggy isn't Scooby's original owner this time around. Emmy-winner Paul Walter Hauser, known for 'Black Bird' and 'The Naked Gun', is officially on board to play Scooby’s actual owner, with the incredible Sara Gilbert also joining the ensemble cast.
The series is spearheaded by writers, showrunners, and executive producers Josh Appelbaum, who previously penned the 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' films, and Scott Rosenberg, whose credits include 'Jumanji: The Next Level'. The executive producing team is a powerhouse, featuring Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman through Berlanti Productions, alongside Midnight Radio's Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Adrienne Erickson. Sitting in the director's chair for the episodes is Toby Haynes, the creative mastermind behind acclaimed episodes of 'Andor', 'Black Mirror', and 'Doctor Who'.