“Few weeks back, a film teaser released with the opening line in my voice. I wish to put on record that I am not part of the film in any capacity: I was asked to dub a line without any reference a few months back. I did that in good faith without asking for more as I knew the makers personally. As soon as the teaser was released and I saw the context in which it was (mis)used, I asked the filmmakers to remove my voice from the teaser as I have nothing to do with the film. After my strong objection, the makers removed my voice from the teaser fifteen days ago.”