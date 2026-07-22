The actor addressed the issue after the teaser sparked questions
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub has clarified that he has no association with Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Chauhan after his voice was heard in the teaser without his knowledge.
The actor addressed the issue after the teaser sparked questions about why his voice was later removed. In a statement posted on X late Tuesday night, Zeeshan said he had only been asked to dub a single line months ago and had no idea how it would eventually be used.
“Few weeks back, a film teaser released with the opening line in my voice. I wish to put on record that I am not part of the film in any capacity: I was asked to dub a line without any reference a few months back. I did that in good faith without asking for more as I knew the makers personally. As soon as the teaser was released and I saw the context in which it was (mis)used, I asked the filmmakers to remove my voice from the teaser as I have nothing to do with the film. After my strong objection, the makers removed my voice from the teaser fifteen days ago.”
The actor also made it clear that he would not have chosen to be associated with the project.
“Though this will clarify my position as an artist who would never be a part of any such project, our entire attention should be on the present situation of the country where our young relentless students are on the streets putting up a brave fight. Kudos to their inspiring spirit. JAI HIND, JAI SAMVIDHAN.”
The teaser for Chauhan had already drawn attention after the use of the line, ‘Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai’. Zeeshan’s subsequent clarification adds another layer to the controversy surrounding the film’s promotional material.
Chauhan is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma.