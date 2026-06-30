Emraan Hashmi returns from the dead in Awarapan 2 teaser: 'This time, either this awarapan will end, or I will'

Dubai: Nineteen years after Awarapan earned cult status, Emraan Hashmi is stepping back into the shoes of Shivam. Vishesh Films has dropped the first teaser for Awarapan 2, offering fans a glimpse into the next chapter of the brooding anti-hero's journey. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the sequel is set to hit cinemas on August 14.

The teaser picks up from where the 2007 film seemingly ended — with Shivam dead after a violent gunfight and reunited with his beloved Aaliyah (Shriya Saran) in the afterlife. But Awarapan 2 rewrites that ending, revealing that Shivam has somehow survived and returned to Earth for unfinished business.

The teaser opens with Shivam reflecting on fate in a sombre voiceover: "Some people's stories don't end the way they want. Sometimes, they're written for someone else." It soon becomes clear that while death came close, it never truly claimed him.

"I'm not doing Awarapan 2 for nostalgia. This film has been in the works for the past seven years. We finally found a script that genuinely takes Shivam's journey forward. It's not about cashing in," he had said.

Shivam is seen mourning Aaliyah once again, placing flowers on her grave and acknowledging his strange relationship with death — one that has brushed past him but never fully embraced him. A brief shot hints that his survival may be linked to the Buddhist monastery where he sought refuge in the original film.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.