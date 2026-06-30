GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Emraan Hashmi returns from the dead in Awarapan 2 teaser: 'This time, either this awarapan will end, or I will'

Shivam cheats death as Awarapan 2 teaser teases unfinished business and vengeance

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi

Dubai: Nineteen years after Awarapan earned cult status, Emraan Hashmi is stepping back into the shoes of Shivam. Vishesh Films has dropped the first teaser for Awarapan 2, offering fans a glimpse into the next chapter of the brooding anti-hero's journey. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the sequel is set to hit cinemas on August 14.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The teaser picks up from where the 2007 film seemingly ended — with Shivam dead after a violent gunfight and reunited with his beloved Aaliyah (Shriya Saran) in the afterlife. But Awarapan 2 rewrites that ending, revealing that Shivam has somehow survived and returned to Earth for unfinished business.

Shivam gets a second chance at life

The teaser opens with Shivam reflecting on fate in a sombre voiceover: "Some people's stories don't end the way they want. Sometimes, they're written for someone else." It soon becomes clear that while death came close, it never truly claimed him.

Shivam is seen mourning Aaliyah once again, placing flowers on her grave and acknowledging his strange relationship with death — one that has brushed past him but never fully embraced him. A brief shot hints that his survival may be linked to the Buddhist monastery where he sought refuge in the original film.

The teaser then shifts into action mode, showing Shivam throwing himself into brutal fights, boxing rings and violent confrontations, while carrying the emotional scars of his past. Emraan also sports a noticeably leaner and more muscular look for the role.

Shabana Azmi and Disha Patani make brief appearances

While the focus remains firmly on Shivam, the teaser also offers quick glimpses of Shabana Azmi, who is seen stepping out of a car, and Disha Patani, who appears playing the cello. Their roles remain under wraps for now.

The teaser ends with Shivam making a grim promise: "This time, either this awarapan will end, or I will."

A sequel years in the making

Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar (Filmistaan, Jawaani Jaaneman) and written by Bilal Siddiqi, who has previously collaborated with Emraan Hashmi on the Netflix series Bard of Blood and co-authored his memoir The Kiss of Life.

Earlier this year, Emraan revealed that the sequel wasn't made simply to cash in on nostalgia.

"I'm not doing Awarapan 2 for nostalgia. This film has been in the works for the past seven years. We finally found a script that genuinely takes Shivam's journey forward. It's not about cashing in," he had said.

Release date

Awarapan 2 arrives in theatres on August 14, where it is expected to face a box office clash with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta-starrer Batwara 1947. Interestingly, Shabana Azmi features in both films.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywood

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Rakesh Bedi in a still from Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar: Rakesh Bedi rejects PMO script rumours

2m read
Shraddha Kapoor as Vithabai in Eetha stuns in a powerful first glimpse, showcasing a bold transformation and intense screen presence.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha teaser leaks, fans stunned buzz

2m read
The makers of Batwara 1947 have released a set of character posters introducing the ensemble cast at the heart of the upcoming Partition-era drama, offering fans their first proper look at the film ahead of its release later this year.

Batwara 1947 teaser shows Sunny Deol's courage

2m read
Alia Bhatt appears to have addressed the "where is Sharvari" chatter that followed the release of the Alpha teaser

'Where is Sharvari?' Alia Bhatt joins the joke on Alpha

3m read