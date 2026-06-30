Emraan Hashmi returns from the dead in Awarapan 2 teaser: 'This time, either this awarapan will end, or I will'

Shivam cheats death as Awarapan 2 teaser teases unfinished business and vengeance
Dubai: Nineteen years after Awarapan earned cult status, Emraan Hashmi is stepping back into the shoes of Shivam. Vishesh Films has dropped the first teaser for Awarapan 2, offering fans a glimpse into the next chapter of the brooding anti-hero's journey. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the sequel is set to hit cinemas on August 14.
The teaser picks up from where the 2007 film seemingly ended — with Shivam dead after a violent gunfight and reunited with his beloved Aaliyah (Shriya Saran) in the afterlife. But Awarapan 2 rewrites that ending, revealing that Shivam has somehow survived and returned to Earth for unfinished business.
The teaser opens with Shivam reflecting on fate in a sombre voiceover: "Some people's stories don't end the way they want. Sometimes, they're written for someone else." It soon becomes clear that while death came close, it never truly claimed him.
Shivam is seen mourning Aaliyah once again, placing flowers on her grave and acknowledging his strange relationship with death — one that has brushed past him but never fully embraced him. A brief shot hints that his survival may be linked to the Buddhist monastery where he sought refuge in the original film.
The teaser then shifts into action mode, showing Shivam throwing himself into brutal fights, boxing rings and violent confrontations, while carrying the emotional scars of his past. Emraan also sports a noticeably leaner and more muscular look for the role.
While the focus remains firmly on Shivam, the teaser also offers quick glimpses of Shabana Azmi, who is seen stepping out of a car, and Disha Patani, who appears playing the cello. Their roles remain under wraps for now.
The teaser ends with Shivam making a grim promise: "This time, either this awarapan will end, or I will."
Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar (Filmistaan, Jawaani Jaaneman) and written by Bilal Siddiqi, who has previously collaborated with Emraan Hashmi on the Netflix series Bard of Blood and co-authored his memoir The Kiss of Life.
Earlier this year, Emraan revealed that the sequel wasn't made simply to cash in on nostalgia.
"I'm not doing Awarapan 2 for nostalgia. This film has been in the works for the past seven years. We finally found a script that genuinely takes Shivam's journey forward. It's not about cashing in," he had said.
Awarapan 2 arrives in theatres on August 14, where it is expected to face a box office clash with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta-starrer Batwara 1947. Interestingly, Shabana Azmi features in both films.