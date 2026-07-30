Even now, with The Family Man having made him a household name, Hashmi feels audiences have seen only a sliver of what he can do. "I know I have a lot more to offer, but I haven't got those opportunities yet. So I'm just waiting for that moment," he says. There's no bitterness in it, though. He lists Filmistaan and The Family Man among the projects he's genuinely grateful for, and he's quick to note how many actors more talented than him, in his words, never got this far at all.