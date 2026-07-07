How loss inspired this Emirati to build a community that feels like home

He turned grief into purpose with the belief that no one should feel alone
Dubai: For many, loss marks an ending. For Emirati entrepreneur Abdulrahman Al Hashmi, it became a beginning.
A former Dubai Police officer, Al Hashmi has once built his life around discipline, duty, and service. But it has been a personal tragedy, the loss of his father after a long battle with cancer, that shifted the direction of his life in ways he never expected.
“I realised that many people carry struggles that aren’t always visible. I decided to dedicate my life to creating the kind of support system I wished I had, a community where people feel accepted, supported, and never alone,” Al Hashmi told Gulf News.
That decision has eventually grown into Navy Land, a multinational fitness and lifestyle community, but the story began even earlier with a simple idea on the sand.
During his tenure with the Dubai Police, Al Hashmi has described it as one of the most meaningful chapters of his life.
“Serving with Dubai Police was one of the greatest honours of my life. It taught me discipline, responsibility, and the value of serving people,” recalled Al Hashmi.
Yet, even while committed to public service, he has felt drawn towards a different kind of impact, one that focused less on authority and more on connection.
“I realised that my passion was creating a different kind of impact, bringing people together, improving their wellbeing, and helping them build meaningful relationships.”
That shift in mindset has soon led him away from traditional structure and towards something more personal.
In 2015, Al Hashmi has navigated one of the most difficult periods of his life. His father’s illness has taken the family to London for treatment, where long stretches away from home brought emotional isolation.
“Being away from home was difficult and I found it hard to connect with people. Fitness became my escape and helped me stay mentally strong during one of the hardest periods of my life,” shared Al Hashmi.
After his father passed away in 2015, that experience has become a driving force. It has strengthened a belief that many people silently struggle, even when surrounded by others.
In the same year, Al Hashmi has also begun hosting complimentary beach training sessions in Dubai. There has been no business plan, no branding strategy, and no intention of building a company.
“I wasn’t trying to build a business. I simply wanted to create a place where anyone could show up, move their body, and feel like they belonged,” described Al Hashmi.
What he has witnessed on the beach became the foundation of everything that followed.
“Seeing complete strangers become friends and eventually family, confirmed that I had found my purpose.”
As his community has grown, so did its diversity. People from all walks of life joined, different nationalities, professions, and cultures. But one principle has remained unchanged.
“We don’t ask three questions, your nationality, your job, or your religion. Those labels often create barriers before people even get to know one another,” exclaimed Al Hashmi.
Instead, the focus has shifted to shared experiences such as training, travelling, and spending time together.
“Once people train together, travel together, and support one another, those differences become something to celebrate rather than something that divides us.”
What has started in 2015 as small beach sessions soon evolved into something larger. By 2019, his community has been organising international trips, bringing people together across countries and cultures.
In 2021, the movement has expanded into its own community gym in Dubai, designed as much for connection as for fitness. By 2022, it has entered the corporate world, offering wellness programmes and team-building experiences aimed at strengthening both health and workplace culture.
“Today, our mission goes far beyond fitness. We believe that healthier people create happier communities,” stated Al Hashmi.
Growth has brought a challenge that many communities face, how to scale without losing the fire.
“When a community becomes larger, it’s easy to lose the personal connection that made it special in the first place,” explained Al Hashmi.
To protect its spirit, the community has created small group experiences and a culture where members actively welcome newcomers.
“Our goal has never been to become the biggest community. It’s always been to build one where every member feels they truly belong.”
At present, in a city known for ambition and constant movement, Al Hashmi believes the UAE offers something equally powerful, opportunity for connection.
From beaches and parks to cycling tracks and community initiatives, he has highlighted that the country encourages people not just to live, but to belong.
“Our vision has always been aligned with the leadership’s ambition to make Dubai one of the happiest and fittest cities in the world,” said Al Hashmi.
And his message to residents has carried a quiet urgency, the kind that comes from lived experience.
“Don’t wait for people to come to you. Take the first step. Join a community, introduce yourself, volunteer, stay active, and be open to new friendships. Sometimes, one conversation or one workout can change your life. This is more than a community and for many people, it has become a place they proudly call home.”