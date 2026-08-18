The numbers matter beyond the franchise itself. This is reportedly the biggest opening of Hashmi's career, and a significant turnaround after Tiger 3 (2023). His recent run, Ae Watan Mere Watan on Prime Video, plus theatrical releases Haq and Ground Zero, all as solo lead — earned him praise but didn't convert into box office numbers. For Disha Patani, the film is her second hit of the year after Welcome to the Jungle (which crossed Rs 159 crore worldwide), and could rank among her biggest successes yet, alongside Baaghi 2 and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.