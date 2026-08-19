Batwara 1947 box office update: Sunny Deol's film trails as Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 races past Rs 1 billion

Veteran actor Hema Malini shared her support for the film on Instagram after watching it, calling it a powerful watch with a message she felt was relevant to the country today. She spoke about the film's themes of unity and compassion over division, and complimented Santoshi's direction along with the performances of Deol, Azmi, Karan Deol, and Preity Zinta. She also credited Aamir Khan for backing a film with a message she described as timely.