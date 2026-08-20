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Awarapan 2 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi’s risky sequel crosses Rs 1.5 billion after 2007 damp squib

Emraan Hashmi’s first solo Rs 100 crore hit powers past Rs 150 crore worldwide

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Awarapan 2 released the same day as Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, and the gap between the two has only grown.
Awarapan 2 released the same day as Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, and the gap between the two has only grown.

The century celebrations are winding down. After sprinting past the Rs 100 crore mark in just five days, Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 hit its first real speed bump on Wednesday, logging its weakest single-day number yet — Rs 6.75 crore, earned across a still-hefty 11,071 shows. That's enough to nudge the film's total gross to Rs 128.29 crore and net collection to Rs 107.50 crore domestically, while the worldwide tally now stands at Rs 153.59 crore.

According to Indian Express, theatres told a similar story of cooling momentum: overall occupancy on Day 6 sat at 16.72 per cent, with morning shows lagging at 9.54 per cent before gradually climbing through the day, 16.62 per cent in the afternoon, 16.92 per cent in the evening, and a slightly livelier 21.77 per cent once night fell.

Still, context matters here. This is a franchise that once flopped spectacularly, the original Awarapan (2007) barely made a dent on release before earning cult status years later. For Hashmi, the sequel's box office run is nothing short of a milestone: his first solo release in 18 years to crack the Rs 100 crore club.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh flagged the achievement on X, noting that Awarapan 2 now holds the distinction of being Hashmi's first solo film to cross the century mark, and that it still has a clear runway ahead, with Toxic not arriving in theatres until August 26.

The film also stars Disha Patani, Puran Gabbi, Aniruddh Rawal, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, and Atul Kumar, and is directed by Nitin Kakkar, produced by Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt under the Vishesh Films banner.

Awarapan 2 has also raced ahead of the Partition epic, Batwara 1947, which starred Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur, Waseem Rajput, and Isha Sandhir.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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