Awarapan 2 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi’s risky sequel crosses Rs 1.5 billion after 2007 damp squib

The century celebrations are winding down. After sprinting past the Rs 100 crore mark in just five days, Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 hit its first real speed bump on Wednesday, logging its weakest single-day number yet — Rs 6.75 crore, earned across a still-hefty 11,071 shows. That's enough to nudge the film's total gross to Rs 128.29 crore and net collection to Rs 107.50 crore domestically, while the worldwide tally now stands at Rs 153.59 crore.