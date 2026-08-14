Batwara 1947 film review: Overwrought sermons on faith and motherhood smother Sunny Deol's India-Pakistan partition drama

Even the father-son relationship between Sikander and his son, played by Karan Deol, gets more lip service than emotional groundwork. Karan has relatively limited screen presence, but he's handed lines about how his father will see neither borders nor faces when he comes for the enemy and will simply destroy them. It's clearly meant to build anticipation for the Sunny Deol machinery to roar into action, but the problem is that the film has told us far more about the might of the father than it has made us feel the bond between father and son.