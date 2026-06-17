The film also introduces Abhimanyu Singh as the film's principal antagonist, set to go head-to-head with Sunny Deol's character. Speaking about the casting choice, Santoshi said that while names like Amrish Puri and Danny Denzongpa have traditionally come to mind when discussing memorable villains in Hindi cinema, it was important to look ahead and consider who could carry that legacy forward. He described Singh's intensity, voice and conviction as unmatched, calling him one of the most talented actors currently working in the industry.