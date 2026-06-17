New character posters introduce the faces behind the Partition-era drama
Dubai: The makers of Batwara 1947 have released a set of character posters introducing the ensemble cast at the heart of the upcoming Partition-era drama, offering fans their first proper look at the film ahead of its release later this year.
The newly unveiled posters spotlight Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur and Abhimanyu Singh, each portraying characters who lived through one of history's most turbulent chapters. Sharing the posters on social media, the team wrote, "In a world torn apart, their story was a testament to courage. Meet the people who lived through it all."
The posters lean into themes of strength, hope and resilience, capturing characters navigating a country divided by conflict. Set during the 1947 Partition, the film aims to centre the stories of ordinary people caught up in extraordinary, history-altering circumstances.
The film was originally announced under the title Lahore 1947, before the makers officially rebranded it as Batwara 1947 earlier this month. The renaming came alongside a motion poster that gave audiences their first glimpse into the drama's tone, ending on a striking shot of Sunny Deol standing centre frame with a blazing torch, a visual meant to symbolise resilience amid chaos. Preity Zinta and Karan Deol were shown standing behind him, their expressions suggesting the fear and uncertainty their characters face through the story.
Batwara 1947 marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi, three decades after their collaboration on Ghatak. The two have worked together on three films in total, with a strong track record at the box office each time. Santoshi has also co-written the screenplay and dialogues for the new film alongside Wajahat Asghar.
The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, bringing Sunny Deol, Santoshi and Aamir Khan together for the first time as a trio. Music has been composed by A.R. Rahman, with lyrics written by Javed Akhtar, adding further weight to the project's overall scale and ambition.
The film also introduces Abhimanyu Singh as the film's principal antagonist, set to go head-to-head with Sunny Deol's character. Speaking about the casting choice, Santoshi said that while names like Amrish Puri and Danny Denzongpa have traditionally come to mind when discussing memorable villains in Hindi cinema, it was important to look ahead and consider who could carry that legacy forward. He described Singh's intensity, voice and conviction as unmatched, calling him one of the most talented actors currently working in the industry.
Batwara 1947 is scheduled for a theatrical release on 14 August, during the Independence Day weekend.