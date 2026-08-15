Dubai: If there is one actor who has become the long-enduring poster boy for patriotic cinema in Bollywood, it is Sunny Deol.

For over three decades, this age-defying Indian actor has been Hindi cinema's undisputed face of unapologetic, chest-thumping nationalism. From leading Indian soldiers into battle in the Border films to delivering the now-iconic "Hindustan Zindabad tha, hai aur rahega" (roughly translated to India's freedom is non-negotiable) in the Gadar franchise, Deol has built a career on characters whose love for the country is fierce, uncompromising and impossible to ignore.

Ahead of Batwara 1947 release on the Independence Day in UAE cinemas, I ask Deol if patriotism has changed over the four decades he has spent in Hindi cinema.

"I don't think patriotism changes," he says during our Zoom interview with Gulf News. "You love your country whenever you are... Home is home. How can home change?"

For an actor whose screen persona has long been defined by fiery speeches and unforgettable patriotic dialogues, his definition of nationalism is remarkably uncomplicated. Patriotism, for him, begins not with slogans but with an emotional attachment to home.