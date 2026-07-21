But here's the interesting part: Only a handful of Indian actors joined the conversation. Veteran actress and activist Shabana Azmi,75, stood with protesting students and is standing tall despite feeling dizzy. Actress Sonakshi Sinha said she could not remain silent and put out a video expressing solidarity with the disillusioned student protestors. Emmy winning comedian Vir Das even cracked a joke about how a Bollywood movie will soon be made on this branding the young protestors as anti-nationals. Malayali show host and actress Ranjini Haridas flew to Delhi from Kerala to participate in the protests. Others, including Anurag Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Sonu Sood and Hrithik Roshan, also publicly expressed support for students. Director Anurag Kashyap even went to the extent of slamming the police force for using brute strength and accused them of 'selling their souls'.