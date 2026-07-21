‘Here I am, baby’: Vishal Dadlani refutes social media rumours of exit from Indian Idol 16 over NEET-UG row

Dadlani urges fans not to trust manipulated online narratives
Musician and composer Vishal Dadlani has dismissed viral social media claims that he was removed as a judge from Indian Idol 16 following his remarks on the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.
The speculation surfaced days after Dadlani posted a strongly worded video criticising the handling of the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. In the video, he questioned the response to the controversy and urged voters to elect "educated leaders," prompting widespread discussion on social media.
Soon afterwards, several social media accounts claimed that the makers of Indian Idol 16 had dropped him from the judging panel because of his comments. However, neither the television network nor the show's producers issued any statement supporting those claims.
Responding to the rumours, Dadlani shared a video from the sets of Indian Idol 16, where he was seen filming during an ongoing shoot alongside the show's team. In the clip, he joked about the speculation before saying, "Here I am, baby!", confirming that he continues to be a judge on the singing reality show.
In the caption accompanying the video, Dadlani wrote: "Remember not to trust anything you see online. There's a whole lot of manipulation going on. Keep fighting the good fight, and saying what needs to be said!"
Dadlani currently serves as a judge on Indian Idol 16 alongside Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah.
The NEET-UG 2026 controversy began after allegations surfaced that a "guess paper" circulating before the May 3 examination closely matched the actual question paper. Following investigations by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG), the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the examination and announced a nationwide re-test. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was subsequently tasked with probing the alleged paper leak.
The cancellation triggered protests by students, parents and several student organisations in Delhi and other parts of the country. Demonstrators demanded accountability for the alleged irregularities, action against those responsible, and reforms to the examination process. Political parties and public figures also joined the protests, with some calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. In recent days, demonstrations have continued near Parliament and Jantar Mantar, keeping the issue in the national spotlight.