Vishal Dadlani reveals why he'll miss the Indian Idol Season 16 grand finale: 'I wish them all the very best'

The judge shared an emotional message for finalists as he confirmed he won't be in finale
Dubai: After months of performances, emotional moments and standout stories, Indian Idol Season 16 wraps up with its grand finale this Sunday, July 26. Built around the season's theme, Yaadon Ki Playlist, the finale promises an evening of music and nostalgia as one of six finalists takes home the trophy.
Anshika Chonkar, Jyotirmayee Nayak, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu, Suhail Sufi and Tanishk Shukla have all made it to the final stage, having impressed both judges and viewers throughout the season.
Judges Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah have guided the contestants throughout, with host Aditya Narayan steering the show through every milestone. Together, they've watched the finalists grow into confident performers across the season.
Vishal Dadlani, who won't be present for the finale itself, shared his thoughts ahead of the big night. "This season has been filled with remarkable talent and some truly memorable performances," he said. "What has impressed me the most is the contestants' willingness to learn, push their boundaries, and evolve with every performance. Reaching the grand finale itself is a huge achievement, and each of our top 6 finalists has earned their place through hard work and dedication. I am really sad that I couldn't be a part of the finale due to a prior commitment, but I wish them all the very best, and I hope they continue making music long after Indian Idol."
Shreya Ghoshal reflected on how far the contestants have come. "Watching these contestants grow throughout the season has been such a beautiful experience," she said. "Each one has brought their own individuality, sincerity, and love for music to the stage, making this journey truly memorable. No matter who lifts the trophy, I hope they continue believing in themselves because this is only the beginning of a wonderful musical journey."
Host Aditya Narayan echoed that sentiment. "Every season of Indian Idol is special, but watching these contestants grow from their very first audition to the grand finale has been incredibly rewarding," he said. "This season, Yaadon Ki Playlist has given us so many unforgettable memories, and I'm sure the grand finale will be a fitting celebration of everything we've experienced together. I wish all six finalists the very best and can't wait for audiences to witness an evening filled with extraordinary music and heartfelt moments."
Alongside judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah, the finale will feature a lineup of special guests including Usha Uthup, Udit Narayan, Papon, Kumar Sanu, Shehnaaz Gill and Urmila Matondkar.
The Indian Idol Season 16 grand finale airs Sunday, July 26, on Sony Entertainment Television, and will also stream on SonyLIV.