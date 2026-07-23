Vishal Dadlani reveals why he'll miss the Indian Idol Season 16 grand finale: 'I wish them all the very best'

Vishal Dadlani, who won't be present for the finale itself, shared his thoughts ahead of the big night. "This season has been filled with remarkable talent and some truly memorable performances," he said. "What has impressed me the most is the contestants' willingness to learn, push their boundaries, and evolve with every performance. Reaching the grand finale itself is a huge achievement, and each of our top 6 finalists has earned their place through hard work and dedication. I am really sad that I couldn't be a part of the finale due to a prior commitment, but I wish them all the very best, and I hope they continue making music long after Indian Idol."