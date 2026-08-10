House of the Dragon season 4 will be the last: release date, cast and more

The first was the Battle of Tumbleton, an enormous engagement between the Blacks and the Greens that killed a substantial portion of the cast. James Norton's Ormund Hightower dies, first wounded in a duel with Roderick Dustin of the Winter Wolves, then finished by Ulf and the dragon Silverwing. Ulf's motivation is petty and entirely human: Ormund had beaten him after finding him drunk before the battle, and Ulf had already taken a humiliation from Daemon earlier in the season. Roderick Dustin dies too, and just as fierily.