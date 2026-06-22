‘IQ of a fruit fly’: House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 1 leaves fans questioning logic, dragons and deaths

Within minutes of the episode airing, audiences were already rewinding scenes, trying to confirm whether they had actually seen what they thought they saw. One moment in particular involving Aemond and mom Alicent Hightower sent viewers into instant disbelief, with fans openly admitting they had to replay the scene multiple times just to process it. The general consensus online: Westeros has once again found new ways to be unsettlingly unpredictable. "This series finds new ways to leave me speechless," one fan wrote. And then there's Jacerys, who 'uno-reversed' his mother by sending her to her room, to save her, as fans noted.