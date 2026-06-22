‘IQ of a fruit fly’: House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 1 leaves fans questioning logic, dragons and deaths

The premiere left many fans speechless, as war erupts in Westeros
The House of the Dragon Season 3 premiere threw viewers straight into the storm, and social media responded in kind: with a lot of awe, confusion, and a lot of stunned silence.
Within minutes of the episode airing, audiences were already rewinding scenes, trying to confirm whether they had actually seen what they thought they saw. One moment in particular involving Aemond and mom Alicent Hightower sent viewers into instant disbelief, with fans openly admitting they had to replay the scene multiple times just to process it. The general consensus online: Westeros has once again found new ways to be unsettlingly unpredictable. "This series finds new ways to leave me speechless," one fan wrote. And then there's Jacerys, who 'uno-reversed' his mother by sending her to her room, to save her, as fans noted.
Well, how did that work out for everyone, hmm?
Elsewhere, the Battle of Gullet, became another flashpoint. The sequence that involves shifting loyalties, and a tragically mistimed intervention, left viewers equal parts impressed and exasperated. One reaction summed up the sentiment neatly: “Rhaena you are not ready for this.” Another bluntly concluded, “What a mess.”
Even the show’s signature dragon warfare didn’t escape scrutiny. As arrows rained down on a key aerial sequence, some viewers found themselves distracted by the sheer improbability of the moment, joking about the oddly coordinated timing of the attack. Others pointed out the recurring vulnerability of dragons in battle, questioning battlefield logic while still acknowledging the spectacle.
Still, not all reactions were critical. Several viewers praised the sheer cinematic scale of the episode, especially a striking shot of Daemon alongside Caraxes, which was widely described in near-universal agreement as “cinema.” For many, moments like these reaffirmed why the series continues to command attention even when its storytelling choices divide opinion.
Humour also threaded through the reactions, as audiences processed the episode’s intensity in real time. Some compared battlefield scenes to chaotic video game logic, others joked about characters making questionable tactical decisions under pressure, and a few simply gave up on coherence altogether. One viewer summed up the experience more succinctly than anyone else: “Every character on this show has the IQ of a fruit fly.”
By the end of the episode, the reaction timeline had settled into a familiar rhythm for the franchise: Shock at character fates, frustration at battlefield logic, admiration for spectacle, and ongoing debate about where the story is heading next. Even those who were critical agreed on one thing, the episode was far more intriguing that the Season 2 finale.