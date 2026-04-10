Game of Thrones star Lena Headey joins Wednesday cast: Debts will be paid

Season 3 officially kicked off filming in Ireland in February 2026
In the game of goths, you either win or you... well, you end up in a shallow grave. With Game of Thrones star Lena Headey joining the Wednesday cast, Nevermore is about to get a taste of some....bloodied unpleasantness. But she isn't the only one bringing the drama, while the second season kept us on our toes, Wednesday Season 3 is officially gearing up to be a total scream.
From sinister family reunions to a star-studded new lineup, here is everything we know about the dark clouds gathering over our favorite icon.
Season 3 officially kicked off filming in Ireland in February 2026. The misty, moody landscapes of Dublin are once again serving as the perfect backdrop for Wednesday’s deadpan adventures.
The Addams world is expanding, and the casting department has been busy digging up some talent. While their specific roles are currently "buried" (read: kept under wraps), three major guest stars have joined the fray:
Lena Headey
James Lance
Andrew McCarthy
Showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar teased that this season will "excavate some long-rotting Addams Family secrets." Consider us warned.
Wednesday has a new nemesis, and she shares the family DNA. Eva Green joins the cast as Aunt Ophelia, Morticia’s sister.
Unlike the bubbly, flower-crowned Ophelia from the original 1960s sitcom, this version is reportedly not on Wednesday’s side. Expect some high-stakes sorcery and plenty of icy stares when these two clash.
Other new arrivals include
Winona Ryder
Chris Sarandon
Noah Taylor
Season 3 picks up with Wednesday in a rare state: On the run. After the dust settled on the battle with Isaac Knight, Wednesday ditched the ride home. Instead, she’s hitting the road with Uncle Fester and Thing to track down her bestie, Enid, who has fully embraced her werewolf side.
Armed with Ophelia’s mysterious journal (a "gift" from Morticia), Wednesday is trading the hallways of Nevermore for a supernatural road trip.
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams
Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair
Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin
Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay
Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger
Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus
Patience is a virtue, but Wednesday doesn't have much of it. While cameras are rolling now, Season 3 is expected to haunt Netflix in 2027, likely dropping during the summer or fall.