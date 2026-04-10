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Game of Thrones star Lena Headey joins Wednesday cast: Debts will be paid

Season 3 officially kicked off filming in Ireland in February 2026

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Game of Thrones star Lena Headey joins Wednesday cast: Debts will be paid
AFP-RICH POLK

In the game of goths, you either win or you... well, you end up in a shallow grave. With Game of Thrones star Lena Headey joining the Wednesday cast, Nevermore is about to get a taste of some....bloodied unpleasantness. But she isn't the only one bringing the drama, while the second season kept us on our toes, Wednesday Season 3 is officially gearing up to be a total scream.

From sinister family reunions to a star-studded new lineup, here is everything we know about the dark clouds gathering over our favorite icon.

Fresh dirt: Production is underway

Season 3 officially kicked off filming in Ireland in February 2026. The misty, moody landscapes of Dublin are once again serving as the perfect backdrop for Wednesday’s deadpan adventures.

New faces in the fog

The Addams world is expanding, and the casting department has been busy digging up some talent. While their specific roles are currently "buried" (read: kept under wraps), three major guest stars have joined the fray:

  • Lena Headey

  • James Lance

  • Andrew McCarthy

    Showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar teased that this season will "excavate some long-rotting Addams Family secrets." Consider us warned.

The family feud

Wednesday has a new nemesis, and she shares the family DNA. Eva Green joins the cast as Aunt Ophelia, Morticia’s sister.

Unlike the bubbly, flower-crowned Ophelia from the original 1960s sitcom, this version is reportedly not on Wednesday’s side. Expect some high-stakes sorcery and plenty of icy stares when these two clash.

Other new arrivals include

  • Winona Ryder

  • Chris Sarandon

  • Noah Taylor

The road ahead: A supernatural search

Season 3 picks up with Wednesday in a rare state: On the run. After the dust settled on the battle with Isaac Knight, Wednesday ditched the ride home. Instead, she’s hitting the road with Uncle Fester and Thing to track down her bestie, Enid, who has fully embraced her werewolf side.

Armed with Ophelia’s mysterious journal (a "gift" from Morticia), Wednesday is trading the hallways of Nevermore for a supernatural road trip.

The core group

  • Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

  • Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

  • Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

  • Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

  • Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger

  • Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus

When can we watch?

Patience is a virtue, but Wednesday doesn't have much of it. While cameras are rolling now, Season 3 is expected to haunt Netflix in 2027, likely dropping during the summer or fall.

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