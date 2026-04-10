Game of Thrones star Lena Headey joins Wednesday cast: Debts will be paid

In the game of goths, you either win or you... well, you end up in a shallow grave. With Game of Thrones star Lena Headey joining the Wednesday cast, Nevermore is about to get a taste of some....bloodied unpleasantness. But she isn't the only one bringing the drama, while the second season kept us on our toes, Wednesday Season 3 is officially gearing up to be a total scream.