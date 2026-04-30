If you’re tired of the "will-she-won't-she" suspense, buckle up because the manga finally offers the closure we’ve been craving: Nobara is officially alive. While it is a massive relief to know she survived Mahito’s brutality, fans will need to pack their patience, as she remains sidelined for a significant portion of the story and won’t be jumping back into the fray during the Season 3 Culling Game chaos.