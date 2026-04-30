It's the question that has been bothering all fans: Is Nobara Kugisaki actually dead?
If there’s one thing Jujutsu Kaisen fans are experts at, it’s emotional trauma. But nothing quite matches the Schrödinger’s Nobara situation that’s been gnawing at us since Season 2. One minute she’s holding her own, and the next, well, Mahito happens.
For the anime-only crowd, that lack of a definitive confirmed kill visual has been a source of endless theories and frantic Googling. Season 3 only added fuel to the fire with its vague hints, leaving everyone asking the same question: Is Nobara Kugisaki actually dead?
The Shibuya Incident Arc was a straight-up meat grinder. We had barely processed the loss of Nanami before Yuji was thrust into a high-stakes showdown with Mahito. Even though Yuji is incredibly powerful, Mahito is a different breed of nightmare.
The tide seemed to turn when Nobara jumped in, knocking it out with one of Mahito's clones. It was the ultimate tag-team effort, until Mahito pulled the rug from beneath her feet. A quick switch-eroo allowed him to land a direct hit with Idle Transfiguration right on Nobara's face.
Cue the tragic childhood flashbacks, a final "I had a good life" message to Yuji, and then... a localized explosion of blood. Arata Nitta eventually showed up to stabilise her, offering a glimmer of hope: she wasn't technically dead yet, but her chances were thinner than a cursed spirit's patience.
If you’re tired of the "will-she-won't-she" suspense, buckle up because the manga finally offers the closure we’ve been craving: Nobara is officially alive. While it is a massive relief to know she survived Mahito’s brutality, fans will need to pack their patience, as she remains sidelined for a significant portion of the story and won’t be jumping back into the fray during the Season 3 Culling Game chaos.
Moreover, throughout Season 3, the anime remained agonisingly quiet regarding Nobara’s status. We saw Yuji’s hesitant inquiry to Megumi, met only with a heavy, downcast silence. For anime-only viewers, this ambiguity has been a slow burn of frustration. However, as we look toward Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4, the fog is finally starting to lift.
Her eventual return is nothing short of a grand entrance, making the long absence feel like a necessary buildup for an epic payoff. For those looking at the long game, Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo even confirms that our favourite hammer-wielder beats the sorcerer odds entirely, living to a ripe old age well beyond the main series' events.
Since the Culling Game is a multi-part epic, Nobara likely won’t be gracing our screens again until Season 4 or beyond. It’s a bitter pill to swallow for Kugisaki stans, but knowing she’s out there somewhere recovering makes the wait a little more bearable.
Stay strong, sorcerers.
Season 4 is expected to pick up in the direct aftermath of the colony battles, shifting the series from a game of points to a war for survival.
The "Shinjuku Showdown" arc will take center stage, featuring the apocalyptic confrontation between the sorcerers and the King of Curses. As Sukuna reaches the terrifying peak of his evolution, the sorcerers must execute a desperate, multi-layered plan to stop the Great Merger.
Most importantly, Season 4 could just bring Tokyo trio’s fates back together; while they may be separated by distance and circumstance, Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara will finally synchronise their efforts in a last-ditch effort to save the world.
While Studio MAPPA has officially greenlit The Culling Game – Part 2, they are keeping the specific premiere date behind a Veil for now.
Current status: In active development.
Estimated window: Based on MAPPA’s current production slate, industry insiders are eyeing a January 2027 premiere.
The streaming war: There is a significant industry buzz regarding where Season 4 will land. While Crunchyroll has been the long-time home for the series, Netflix is reportedly making a major push for exclusive global rights for the 2027 release.