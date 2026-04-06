One Piece Episode 1156: Did it just set up Shanks vs Luffy? Ending explained

The Elbaph arc has kicked off, but the ending suggests a rather worrying reunion
Episode 1156 officially kicks off the Elbaph Arc with a cinematic bang, but the shocking ending suggests Luffy’s reunion with Shanks won't be the celebration fans expected. We break down the dark turn and what it means for the Final Saga.
After the finale of the Egghead Arc in 2025, One Piece fans have been holding their breath. The big question: Whether Toei Animation’s shift to a seasonal format would finally give the long-running series the polish it deserves.
Now, with Episode 1156, “The Long-Sought Elbaph! The Big Reunion Banquet! we're getting an answer, of sorts.
And it’s complicated.
On one hand, the episode delivers exactly what fans dreamed of from Elbaph: sweeping visuals, cinematic direction, and a sense of scale that truly does justice to the Land of Giants. But beneath the spectacle lies something far more ominous, the setup of two looming threats that could shake the future of the Straw Hat Pirates.
Rather than leaning on the familiar cadence of post-Egghead news cycles, the series has pivoted toward a more dangerous narrative: The tightening of the Yonko circle. We’re witnessing the endgame of the 'Greatest Race' in real-time.
First, the inevitable shadow: Marshall D. Teach. While the Blackbeard rivalry is a decade in the making, his return to a trembling Hachinosu—still scarred by Garp’s "Galaxy Divide", feels heavier and more volatile than ever.
Then comes the real gut-punch: Shanks. No longer just the benevolent mentor, the Red-Haired Emperor is closing the distance. After watching Yasopp dismantle Bartolomeo’s ship without breaking a sweat, the message is clear: Disrespect has consequences. The "emotional reunion" fans have waited twenty years for just shifted from a warm embrace to an inevitable clash of Conqueror’s Haki.
By the first reviews, as quoted by Comic Book, visually, Episode 1156 is a triumph. The sequences featuring both Yonko crews are dynamic, richly animated, and directed with cinematic flair. For a moment, it truly feels like One Piece has stepped into a new chapter.
But then reality hits.
Despite the move to seasonal releases, the episode opens with something fans have long grown tired of: a drawn-out recap.
Yes, there’s fresh material and plenty of it but it takes several minutes before the story fully commits to new ground. Revisiting Dorry and Brogy’s past feels more prolonged than necessary, especially for a premiere meant to signal a new chapter.
For a series often criticised for pacing, this is a frustrating déjà vu moment, particularly now that expectations are higher than ever.
The anime landscape of 2026 is unrecognisable compared to a decade ago. With the hyper-condensed storytelling of Jujutsu Kaisen and the atmospheric perfection of Frieren setting a new gold standard, One Piece can no longer coast on its legendary status. The transition to a seasonal format was a massive promise to the fans: no more padding, no more "reaction shot" fillers—just lean, high-fidelity adaptation.
Episode 1156 offers tantalising glimpses of this new era, yet it also highlights the growing pains of a titan trying to change its stride. The "new" One Piece is here, but the ghosts of its old pacing issues haven't been fully exorcised.
Still, one thing remains undeniable: Eiichiro Oda’s story is entering a thrilling phase.
The road to becoming King of the Pirates is a battlefield. With both Shanks and Blackbeard closing in, Luffy’s future is shaping up to be his most dangerous yet.
Recaps aside, the stakes have never felt higher.
And if Elbaph delivers on its potential, this arc could redefine what One Piece looks like in its final saga.
If the anime is building tension in the present, Chapter 1156 of the manga dives deep into the past, and it does so with flair, humor, and some major lore drops.
The chapter opens with a vibrant colour spread that bridges generations, the Straw Hats stand proudly in the foreground, while legends like Gol D. Roger and Silvers Rayleigh loom behind them.
But the real spotlight: The Kuja Pirates.
Led by Gloriosa, this all-female crew are a favourite. Their fame blurred the line between pirates and pop idols, with bounty posters treated like collectibles and admirers following their every move. At the center of it all was Shakuyaku, whose beauty and charisma elevated her into a league of her own.
When the Kuja Pirates cross paths with the Roger Pirates, things spiral, but not the kind you would expect.
Rather than an all-out battle, the encounter turns comedic. The Roger crew is completely mesmerised by Shakuyaku, leaving them hilariously ineffective. Even Roger himself is smitten, though not enough to avoid getting smacked down when he pushes his luck.
Shakuyaku’s response is that she belongs to no one.
Meanwhile, Gloriosa openly confesses her love for Roger, only to be brushed aside in favor of Shakuyaku. And in a subtle twist, it’s Rayleigh, the only one unaffected, who catches her attention.
The tone shifts dramatically with the arrival of Monkey D. Garp.
Garp unleashes a devastating “Meteor Fist,” while Roger counters with a powerful new technique, “Wild Soul.” Their clash, fueled by overwhelming Conqueror’s Haki, marks a new moment. It's the era when giants like Roger, Garp, and Rocks D. Xebec first tested each other’s strength.
Elsewhere, the chapter plants seeds for something even bigger.
A young Loki sets his sights on joining the Rocks Pirates, while on Hachinosu, the crew itself begins to take shape. Familiar names like Big Mom and Kaido appear alongside new faces, including the imposing Silver Axe.
At the center of it all stands Rocks, a man with a vision as dangerous as it is ambitious.
His plan
Secure two legendary Devil Fruits (one hidden in Elbaph)
Locate the mysterious Galleyla Giants
Use both to challenge the land itself.