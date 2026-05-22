Emily in Paris Season 6 heads to Greece for final season as one country was never enough for the drama

“Making ‘Emily in Paris’ with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime,” said series creator Darren Star. “As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us. We can’t wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have ‘Emily in Paris!’”