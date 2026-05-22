Emily in Paris Season 6 heads to Greece for final season as one country was never enough for the drama

It's the time for the last hurrah for berets and questionable marketing strategies
Pack your bags, because Emily Cooper is officially planning her final itinerary yet.
Netflix dropped the news that Emily in Paris is returning for Season 6, but there’s a catch. This is it. The grand finale. The last hurrah for berets and questionable marketing strategies. And because Emily simply cannot stay put, the crew is currently in Greece filming her final chapter. (Paris, Rome, Greece... at this point, the girl is just a walking European vacation).
“Making ‘Emily in Paris’ with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime,” said series creator Darren Star. “As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us. We can’t wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have ‘Emily in Paris!’”
Lily Collins, hopped on video to promise that Season 6 will bring all the usual magic, but will serve as the final, most chic farewell yet. She and the usual suspects, including Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Ashley Park (Mindy), and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), are currently pouring their hearts into making this goodbye unforgettable.
Love her or laugh at her, Emily has been an absolute rage for Netflix. Across its first five seasons, the show spent a staggering 32 weeks on the global Top 10 chart and hit Number 1 in 90 countries. Well done, for a girl who moved to France without knowing a single word of French.
Au revoir, Emily! We can't wait to see what kind of romantic, multi-national love triangle you get yourself into one last time.