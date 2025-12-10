GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Japan releases 'Emily in Paris' actor Jeremy O. Harris after drug arrest

Actor released three weeks after arrest on suspicion of drug smuggling

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
US playwright Jeremy O. Harris arrives for the screening of the film "The Idol" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. File photo taken May 22, 2023.
US playwright Jeremy O. Harris arrives for the screening of the film "The Idol" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. File photo taken May 22, 2023.
AFP

US playwright and "Emily in Paris" actor Jeremy O. Harris has been released three weeks after his arrest in Japan on suspicion of drug smuggling while prosecutors investigate, police said Wednesday.

Japan has some of the world's strictest drug laws, and possession of illegal narcotics can result in jail time.

Prosecutors also have a very high conviction rate.

Known for his Tony-nominated "Slave Play", Harris was detained at Naha airport on November 16, Okinawa police official Tetsuya Shimoji told AFP, confirming earlier local reports.

Customs officers found 0.78 grams (0.028 ounces) of a substance containing the stimulant MDMA concealed in the 36-year-old's tote bag, Shimoji said.

"He was released on December 8 while we sent the case to the Naha District Public Prosecutors Office," Shimoji said.

A spokesman for the prosecutors office declined to comment to AFP on the case.

It was unclear whether Harris was allowed to leave Japan while the probe continues.

Harris arrived in the southern Okinawa region on a flight from Taiwan, where he had a layover after flying from Britain, according to local broadcaster RBC.

He came to Japan for tourism, the broadcaster said.

"Slave Play" earned a record-breaking 12 Tony nominations in 2018, but did not win any awards.

Harris also serves as a co-producer of HBO's popular series "Euphoria".

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Hair loss? Scientists eye acne drug as new solution

Balding? This acne drug could regrow your hair

1h ago2m read
The latest update featured images of Coast Guard personnel firing a warning shot, boarding a go-fast boat, seizing packages, and coordinating with partners, captioned: Coast Guard law enforcement teams stopped another go-fast in the Eastern Pacific loaded with cocaine.

9,000kg+ cocaine seized by US Coast Guard

2m read
US forces strike an alleged drug trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific on December 4, 2025, killing 4 people, bringing the death toll from Washington's controversial anti-narcotics campaign to 87. File photo

New US strike on alleged drug boat in Pacific kills 4

3m read
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration seal is seen at the Hubert Humphrey Building Auditorium in Washington, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

7 deaths, 700 injuries linked to faulty glucose monitor

2m read