GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 15°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

US military strikes 3-boat narco-trafficking convoy in latest escalation

Operation hit convoy suspected of transferring narcotics along known smuggling routes

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
US military strikes 3-boat narco-trafficking convoy in latest escalation
X

In a dramatic escalation of anti-drug operations, US Southern Command (Southcom) announced on December 31, 2025, that forces under Joint Task Force-Southern Spear (JTF-SS) conducted "kinetic strikes" against three narco-trafficking vessels in international waters on December 30.

Directed by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, the operation targeted a convoy suspected of transferring narcotics along known smuggling routes, linked to a Designated Terrorist Organisation (DTO).

A post by Southcom, the strikes resulted in the deaths of three individuals on the first vessel, with survivors abandoning the remaining boats before they were sunk.

The US Coast Guard immediately launched search-and-rescue efforts for those who jumped overboard.

This incident is part of Operation Southern Spear, a Trump administration initiative unveiled in November 2025, aimed at dismantling drug cartels through lethal force.

107 deaths

Since September 2025, the US has executed at least 30 strikes on 31 vessels, primarily in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific, resulting in over 107 deaths and the sinking of multiple boats.

The administration justifies these actions under Article II of the Constitution and the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF), framing traffickers as "unlawful combatants" in a non-international armed conflict, without requiring congressional approval.

Officials cite intelligence on imminent threats, though evidence like cargo manifests is often withheld.

Criticism

The operation has drawn sharp criticism.

Human rights groups, including Amnesty International and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, condemn the strikes as extrajudicial executions and potential war crimes, violating international maritime and human rights law.

Venezuela denies cartel involvement, accusing the US of fabricating pretexts for regime change and oil grabs.

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has labelled killings as murders, suspending intelligence sharing and facing US sanctions in response.

Mixed support in the US

Domestically, polls show mixed support: 71% favour destroying drug boats, but 51% oppose lethal force without due process.

Declassified footage from the strike shows infrared targeting of the vessels, culminating in explosions and sinking debris.

As the 33rd known boat strike, this event underscores the aggressive US stance against drug flows, amid over 100,000 annual fentanyl overdose deaths.

Yet, with casualties including alleged civilians like fishermen, questions persist about proportionality and accountability in this high-seas campaign.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

This image from video posted on Attorney General Pam Bondi's X account, and partially redacted by the source, shows an oil tanker being seized by U.S. forces off the coast of Venezuela, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025.

Timeline: US military buildup near Venezuela, boat hits

9m read
A screengrab showing strikes on three alleged drug-trafficking boats as part of Task Force Southern Spear.

8 killed as 3 drug boats hit in E. Pacific: US military

1m read
US forces strike an alleged drug trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific on December 4, 2025, killing 4 people, bringing the death toll from Washington's controversial anti-narcotics campaign to 87. File photo

Double tap: US lawmakers ramp up scrutiny over strikes

2m read
A screengrab of the alleged drug boat before it went up in a huge fireball, in a video uploaded by the US military's Southern Command.

3 killed in 21st US military strike on 'drug boats'

2m read