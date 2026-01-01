US military strikes 3-boat narco-trafficking convoy in latest escalation

Operation hit convoy suspected of transferring narcotics along known smuggling routes
In a dramatic escalation of anti-drug operations, US Southern Command (Southcom) announced on December 31, 2025, that forces under Joint Task Force-Southern Spear (JTF-SS) conducted "kinetic strikes" against three narco-trafficking vessels in international waters on December 30.
Directed by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, the operation targeted a convoy suspected of transferring narcotics along known smuggling routes, linked to a Designated Terrorist Organisation (DTO).
A post by Southcom, the strikes resulted in the deaths of three individuals on the first vessel, with survivors abandoning the remaining boats before they were sunk.
The US Coast Guard immediately launched search-and-rescue efforts for those who jumped overboard.
This incident is part of Operation Southern Spear, a Trump administration initiative unveiled in November 2025, aimed at dismantling drug cartels through lethal force.
Since September 2025, the US has executed at least 30 strikes on 31 vessels, primarily in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific, resulting in over 107 deaths and the sinking of multiple boats.
The administration justifies these actions under Article II of the Constitution and the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF), framing traffickers as "unlawful combatants" in a non-international armed conflict, without requiring congressional approval.
Officials cite intelligence on imminent threats, though evidence like cargo manifests is often withheld.
The operation has drawn sharp criticism.
Human rights groups, including Amnesty International and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, condemn the strikes as extrajudicial executions and potential war crimes, violating international maritime and human rights law.
Venezuela denies cartel involvement, accusing the US of fabricating pretexts for regime change and oil grabs.
Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has labelled killings as murders, suspending intelligence sharing and facing US sanctions in response.
Domestically, polls show mixed support: 71% favour destroying drug boats, but 51% oppose lethal force without due process.
Declassified footage from the strike shows infrared targeting of the vessels, culminating in explosions and sinking debris.
As the 33rd known boat strike, this event underscores the aggressive US stance against drug flows, amid over 100,000 annual fentanyl overdose deaths.
Yet, with casualties including alleged civilians like fishermen, questions persist about proportionality and accountability in this high-seas campaign.
