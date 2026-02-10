Two killed in latest US strike on alleged drug boat in Pacific: military

Two killed, one survived the strike, Coast Guard notified to 'activate search and rescue'
The US Southern Command said Monday that two people were killed in the latest strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat in the Eastern Pacific.
"Two narco-terrorists were killed and one survived the strike," the post on X said, adding that the US Coast Guard was notified to "activate the Search and Rescue system for the survivor."
Monday's lethal attack brings the total killed to at least 130 in 38 such strikes.
"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the US Southern Command stated on X.
