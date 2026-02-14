GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Three dead in latest US strike on alleged drug boat in Caribbean: Military

Friday’s boat strike is the fourth publicly known attack of the year

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The US military said Monday it killed two people in its latest strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat in the Eastern Pacific. 
The US military said Monday it killed two people in its latest strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat in the Eastern Pacific. 
X | @Southcom

Washington: The US military said Friday it killed three alleged drug traffickers in a strike on a boat in the Caribbean, bringing the death toll in Washington's anti-narcotics campaign to at least 133.

President Donald Trump's administration began targeting alleged smuggling boats in early September, insisting it is effectively at war with alleged "narco-terrorists" operating out of Venezuela. Dozens of strikes have been carried out since then.

Administration officials have provided no definitive evidence that the vessels are involved in drug trafficking, prompting heated debate about the legality of the operations that have expanded from the Caribbean to the Pacific.

"Three narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No US military forces were harmed," US Southern Command said in a statement on X.

The new strike comes nearly six weeks after the capture by US special forces of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who had said the American campaign of strikes was aimed at pushing regime change in the South American country.

The leftist leader is now incarcerated in the United States, where he has pleaded not guilty to drug and weapons charges.

Related Topics:
crimeAmerica

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The US military said Monday it killed two people in its latest strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat in the Eastern Pacific. 

2 killed in latest US strike on 'drug boat' in Pacific

2m read
A screengrab from a Pentagon video shows an alleged drug-trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean before it was struck on Thursday, killing two people, according to US Southern Command. Death toll in Washington's campaign rises to at least 128 since it began in September

2 killed in US strike on drug boat in Pacific: military

1m read
This image from video posted on Attorney General Pam Bondi's X account, and partially redacted by the source, shows an oil tanker being seized by U.S. forces off the coast of Venezuela, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025.

Timeline: US military buildup near Venezuela, boat hits

9m read
A screengrab showing strikes on three alleged drug-trafficking boats as part of Task Force Southern Spear.

8 killed as 3 drug boats hit in E. Pacific: US military

1m read