GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Oceania

French navy seizes almost 5 tonnes of cocaine from ship in Pacific

Cocaine was being transported on a ship sailing under Togo's flag, bound for Australia

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
File photo: The French navy's La Fayette-class frigate Courbet F712 is pictured docked at A Coruna's harbour, northwestern Spain, on October 22, 2025 after the French Navy immobilised a go-fast boat, arrested its crew and seized 2.4 tonnes of cocaine on board worth 128 million euros ($150 million) off Madeira archipelago in the Atlantic.
File photo: The French navy's La Fayette-class frigate Courbet F712 is pictured docked at A Coruna's harbour, northwestern Spain, on October 22, 2025 after the French Navy immobilised a go-fast boat, arrested its crew and seized 2.4 tonnes of cocaine on board worth 128 million euros ($150 million) off Madeira archipelago in the Atlantic.
AFP

France's navy has seized 4.87 tonnes of cocaine, believed to be bound for Australia, from a fishing vessel in the South Pacific, French officials said on Tuesday (January 20).

The vessel, coming from Central America, was intercepted on January 16, France's High Commission in French Polynesia said in a statement Monday, adding their armed forces mobilised "significant human and material resources" for the operation.

Cocaine destine for Australia

The cocaine was being transported on a ship sailing under Togo's flag and destined for the Australian market, according to a source close to the investigation. 

The 10 Honduran and one Ecuadoran crew would not be prosecuted by French authorities, according to the source, but their home countries had the option of launching legal proceedings against them.

The United Nations has said in recent years that organised crime groups trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine have expanded their presence in the Pacific.

Large amounts of drugs are transported from North and South America for Australian and New Zealand markets, according to the UN.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

In this still image from video taken and released on January 19, 2026 by the Spain's Guardia Civil, emergency workers are seen at the site where a high-speed Iryo train derailed and was hit by another train as rescue efforts continue in Adamuz, southern Spain, on January 19, 2026.

Spain mourns as train crash toll rises to 40

3m read
21 killed, many hurt after two trains derail in Spain

21 killed, many hurt after two trains derail in Spain

2m read
First passengers are welcomed as airside operations commence at Navi Mumbai International Airport in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, December 25, 2025.

Navi Mumbai International Airport commences operations

2m read
India's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) semi-final match between India and Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30, 2025.

I don’t complicate my life, Smriti Mandhana says

2m read