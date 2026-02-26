GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Egypt tracks migrant boat sinking off Greece as 18 Egyptians remain missing

The Ministry warns citizens against illegal migration and human trafficking risks

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Migrants disembark from a boat at the port of Kali Limenes, in Heraklion, southern Crete.
Migrants disembark from a boat at the port of Kali Limenes, in Heraklion, southern Crete.
AFP


Dubai: Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it was closely following the sinking of a migrant boat bound for Greece on February 21, carrying 50 people, including 21 Egyptians.

According to a statement by the ministry, 18 of the Egyptians remain missing, while three have been confirmed dead.

Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, instructed the Egyptian embassy in Athens to intensify contacts with the relevant Greek authorities to monitor developments, assist in search and recovery efforts and expedite procedures for repatriating the bodies of the deceased to Egypt.

The embassy in Athens is receiving families and relatives of the victims to facilitate and complete the necessary arrangements to transfer the bodies home at the earliest opportunity, the statement said.

The ministry renewed its warning to citizens to exercise extreme caution and avoid falling prey to human trafficking networks, urging them not to attempt irregular migration or travel through illegal routes under any circumstances.

It also extended its condolences to the families of the victims of what it described as a painful incident.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

18th-century city, Coptic graves found in Egypt

18th-century city, Coptic graves found in Egypt

2m read
Motassem Zakaria

Young Egyptian footballer dies in traffic accident

1m read
18 killed as heavy truck collides with pick-up van

18 killed as heavy truck collides with pick-up van

1m read
Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer at Rove Hotels and Khaled El Sayyad, CEO at El Sayyad Group inked an agreement that will bring a Rove Hotel to Egypt.

Rove Hotels to debut in Egypt with Cairo site

2m read