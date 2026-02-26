Egypt tracks migrant boat sinking off Greece as 18 Egyptians remain missing

The Ministry warns citizens against illegal migration and human trafficking risks
Dubai: Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it was closely following the sinking of a migrant boat bound for Greece on February 21, carrying 50 people, including 21 Egyptians.
According to a statement by the ministry, 18 of the Egyptians remain missing, while three have been confirmed dead.
Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, instructed the Egyptian embassy in Athens to intensify contacts with the relevant Greek authorities to monitor developments, assist in search and recovery efforts and expedite procedures for repatriating the bodies of the deceased to Egypt.
The embassy in Athens is receiving families and relatives of the victims to facilitate and complete the necessary arrangements to transfer the bodies home at the earliest opportunity, the statement said.
The ministry renewed its warning to citizens to exercise extreme caution and avoid falling prey to human trafficking networks, urging them not to attempt irregular migration or travel through illegal routes under any circumstances.
It also extended its condolences to the families of the victims of what it described as a painful incident.