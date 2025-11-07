New US strike on alleged drug boat kills three in Caribbean: Hegseth

Hegseth stated on X: "Today, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization. The vessel was trafficking narcotics in the Caribbean and was struck in international waters. No US forces were harmed in the strike, and three male narco-terrorists — who were aboard the vessel — were killed. To all narco-terrorists who threaten our homeland: if you want to stay alive, stop trafficking drugs. If you keep trafficking deadly drugs—we will kill you."