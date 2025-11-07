GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

New US strike on alleged drug boat kills three in Caribbean: Hegseth

Vessel strikes on suspected drug carrier boats will continue, says War Secretary

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
A screengrab from the video showing an alleged drug boat moments before it was blown up by the US military in the Caribbean.
A screengrab from the video showing an alleged drug boat moments before it was blown up by the US military in the Caribbean.
X |@Sec_War

A new US strike on an alleged drug boat killed three suspected drug dealers in the Caribbean, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth said early on Friday.

"As we’ve said before, vessel strikes on narco-terrorists will continue until their the poisoning of the American people stops," said US War Secretary Pete Hegseth, citing a "lethal kinetic strike" on a vessel operated by a "designated terrorist organisation".

Hegseth stated on X: "Today, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization. The vessel was trafficking narcotics in the Caribbean and was struck in international waters. No US forces were harmed in the strike, and three male narco-terrorists — who were aboard the vessel — were killed. To all narco-terrorists who threaten our homeland: if you want to stay alive, stop trafficking drugs. If you keep trafficking deadly drugs—we will kill you."

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A screengrab from video posted by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth showing an alleged drug-smuggling boat blown up in the Pacific by the US military.

US strike on alleged drug boat kills 2 in Pacific

1m read
US strike on alleged drug vessel in Caribbean kills 3

US strike on alleged drug vessel in Caribbean kills 3

1m read
A video accompanying US War Secretary Pete Hegseth's post showed a boat floating stationary in the water before a large explosion and subsequent fire.

US says 4 killed in new strike on alleged drug boat

1m read
An unclassified still taken by an infrared camera of the US military and shared by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth early on Monday (October 20) showing an alleged drug-running boat moments before it was hit and went up in a ball of fire.

US carries out another attack on drug-running boat

2m read