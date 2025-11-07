New US strike on alleged drug boat kills three in Caribbean: Hegseth

Vessel strikes on suspected drug carrier boats will continue, says War Secretary
A new US strike on an alleged drug boat killed three suspected drug dealers in the Caribbean, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth said early on Friday.
"As we’ve said before, vessel strikes on narco-terrorists will continue until their the poisoning of the American people stops," said US War Secretary Pete Hegseth, citing a "lethal kinetic strike" on a vessel operated by a "designated terrorist organisation".
Hegseth stated on X: "Today, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization. The vessel was trafficking narcotics in the Caribbean and was struck in international waters. No US forces were harmed in the strike, and three male narco-terrorists — who were aboard the vessel — were killed. To all narco-terrorists who threaten our homeland: if you want to stay alive, stop trafficking drugs. If you keep trafficking deadly drugs—we will kill you."
