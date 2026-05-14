The young adult series had topped the charts in several countries
Netflix had its annual Upfronts presentation this week, a flashy industry showcase where streamers parade their biggest upcoming shows, stars and franchises in front of advertisers.
And while Netflix had plenty to brag about, one fandom noticed a glaring omission almost immediately: there was still no word on Season 4 of XO, Kitty.
That silence was deafening because Season 3 only arrived on April 2, leaving fans fresh and joyful with romantic payoffs, identity drama and emotional whiplash. Everyone's favourite couple Minho (Sangheon Lee) and Kitty (Anna Cathcart) finally got together after two seasons. The season ended on a positive note, with both of them reconciling after a painful separation and realising that their future would be with each other.
Social media has already been buzzing with theories, shipping wars and anxious questions about whether Kitty's story is getting another chapter. Are we getting that graduation, fans are wondering in panic. "We need that film too," others agree as Season 3 had topped ratings for several weeks.
Instead, Netflix spent the Upfronts unveiling a flood of new projects, renewals and franchise expansions.
For anyone unfamiliar, the Upfronts are a decades-old television tradition where networks preview upcoming programming to media buyers. Netflix joined the party after launching its ad-supported tier, using the event to woo brands with giant audience numbers and shiny new advertising tech. This year, the streamer even teased interactive and AI-generated ads coming in 2026.
Still, viewers do get something out of the spectacle: Surprise renewals, first looks and release windows.
Among the headline reveals, Netflix debuted a first look at The Hawk, a new comedy starring Will Ferrell set for July 2026, and confirmed that East of Eden starring Florence Pugh will premiere in Fall 2026.
The streamer also announced a slate of fresh projects, including:
Calabasas – a YA drama from Chris Van Dusen, with executive producers Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian attached
Grown Ups 3 – Adam Sandler returns with the gang for another lakeside reunion
Renewals were flying too:
Running Point – renewed for Season 3 after strong viewership
My Life With the Walter Boys – renewed for Season 4
Love Is Blind – renewed for Season 11, heading to Boston next
But for XO Kitty fans, the biggest update was arguably the lack of one. Netflix may have unveiled medieval fantasy epics, scandal dramas and even a Nick Cannon family docuseries, yet Kitty’s future remains under wraps — at least for now.