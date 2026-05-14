That silence was deafening because Season 3 only arrived on April 2, leaving fans fresh and joyful with romantic payoffs, identity drama and emotional whiplash. Everyone's favourite couple Minho (Sangheon Lee) and Kitty (Anna Cathcart) finally got together after two seasons. The season ended on a positive note, with both of them reconciling after a painful separation and realising that their future would be with each other.