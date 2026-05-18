Berlin returns with another high-stakes heist packed with twists and suspense
Netflix has officially released Berlin Season 2, continuing the story of Andrés de Fonollosa, better known as Berlin, in the latest chapter of the globally successful Money Heist universe.
For those unfamiliar with the franchise, Money Heist originally followed a group of highly skilled criminals brought together by 'The Professor' to carry out carefully planned robberies on Spain’s Royal Mint and the Bank of Spain. The series quickly became a worldwide phenomenon thanks to its suspense-filled storytelling, emotional character arcs, unexpected betrayals, and iconic visual identity. Over time, the show developed one of the largest international fanbases on Netflix, with viewers becoming heavily attached to its characters and dramatic storylines.
The second season of Berlin ends on a dramatic high, with Berlin and his crew pulling off one of their boldest cons yet against Álvaro Hermoso de Medina, the Duke of Málaga. The dangerous mission through a fire-trapped underground vault eventually leads the gang to walk away with $75 million, thanks in large part to Bruce and Roi, who survive the flames long enough to secure the score.
But the finale’s biggest triumph isn’t the money. It’s the revenge.
Rather than selling off Álvaro’s secret stash of stolen masterpieces, Berlin chooses a far more devastating punishment. After a surprise cameo and a warning from his brother Sergio, better known as The Professor, Berlin anonymously returns iconic artworks — including Caravaggio’s The Nativity — to the museums they were stolen from. In the end, the disgraced Duke is left clinging to just one painting, The Lady with an Ermine, which is later sold to the Polish government for €100 million.
The closing episodes also bring emotional resolutions for several members of the crew, though some come at a painful cost.
In one of the season’s most heartbreaking moments, Cameron dies after being stranded in icy waters during a yacht ambush orchestrated by Álvaro’s men. Choosing to save the rest of the group, she sacrifices herself for the people she considers family. Before her death, she leaves Roi a final voice note, confessing that he is “the love of her life.”
Elsewhere, Damián finally finds happiness with Genoveva after revealing that he is actually a quantum physics professor. Genoveva ultimately leaves her husband, while Álvaro’s loyal bodyguard Samuel allows the heist to unfold because of his unspoken feelings for his boss. After Álvaro loses everything, the two end up together.
The season closes with a bittersweet mid-credits sequence, showing Berlin marrying Candela while surrounded by the surviving members of his crew.
Despite hints from the characters about another potential heist in Marbella, Netflix appears to have confirmed that this chapter is the end of Berlin’s story. In a press release issued by the streamer’s US team, the company stated: “BERLIN AND THE LADY WITH AN ERMINE marks the final chapter in Berlin’s story, giving one of the MONEY HEIST universe’s most iconic characters a definitive farewell.”
According to reports from El Diario, as reported by Whats on Netflix, the decision was driven largely by Pedro Alonso himself. The actor, who has portrayed Berlin for nearly a decade, reportedly informed the creators just two months ago that he was ready to move on from the character.
Series creator Álex Pina later reflected on Alonso’s decision, saying: “We met for coffee one day and he told us. It was a surprise. We love writing this character because of the ability he has to pass from one genre to another, from darkness to light, to comedy and light. That, for a writer, is wonderful. So it makes me very sad that this journey with Berlin is ending, but I think it was also necessary to finish in order to open others.”
Pina also explained why the team chose to respect Alonso’s wishes: “In the end, the one who carries the weight and embodies him is Pedro, and I understand that there is a moment when he wants to step out of the character. He explained it to us very well. There is a moment when you have to shed that skin, that soul, and I understood it, so we weren’t very pushy either.”
Among all the Money Heist characters, Berlin quickly became one of the most memorable due to his intelligence, confidence, unpredictability, and charismatic personality. Although his story in the original series came to an emotional end, the popularity of the character eventually led Netflix to create a spin-off centred entirely around him.
The spin-off explores Berlin’s life before the events of Money Heist, focusing on his relationships, leadership style, and elaborate heists carried out with his own crew across Europe.
The new season also brings back the fast-paced planning and suspense-filled moments that made the original series a global success. Alongside Berlin, several familiar faces return as the crew navigates another risky heist filled with chaos and intense moments.
Since its debut, Berlin has become one of Netflix’s most-watched international spin-offs, attracting fans of crime thrillers, suspense dramas, and action-led storytelling across the world.