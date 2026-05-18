Series creator Álex Pina later reflected on Alonso’s decision, saying: “We met for coffee one day and he told us. It was a surprise. We love writing this character because of the ability he has to pass from one genre to another, from darkness to light, to comedy and light. That, for a writer, is wonderful. So it makes me very sad that this journey with Berlin is ending, but I think it was also necessary to finish in order to open others.”