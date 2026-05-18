Netflix’s The Wonderfools has turned out to be unexpectedly lovable, as one X user put it, a joyous, heartfelt ride that few saw coming. What audiences didn’t anticipate was just how much fun it would be, or how firmly it would shut down the long-running 'Cha Eun-woo can’t act' narrative. The argument has always felt a little out of step anyway, given his steady work in projects like Island, True Beauty, and beyond, where he’s consistently shown range and control.