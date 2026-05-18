The show is warm, healing and a joyous ride, say fans
Netflix’s The Wonderfools has turned out to be unexpectedly lovable, as one X user put it, a joyous, heartfelt ride that few saw coming. What audiences didn’t anticipate was just how much fun it would be, or how firmly it would shut down the long-running 'Cha Eun-woo can’t act' narrative. The argument has always felt a little out of step anyway, given his steady work in projects like Island, True Beauty, and beyond, where he’s consistently shown range and control.
So, what's Wonderfools really about? It has the ever-reliable Park Eun-bin, for starters.
Eun Chae-ni (Park Eun-bin) is a 27-year-old who has never left her small, suffocating hometown of Haeseong City, living with a congenital heart condition and a reputation as the town’s resident “train wreck. And so, she hatches a wildly illegal plan to fake her own kidnapping and use the ransom money from her grandmother to fund one final bucket-list escape.
It's the theatre of the absurd, as she is joined by her sidekicks, Ro-bin (Im Seong-jae), a soft-hearted gentle giant with accidental super strength, and Gyeong-hun (Choi Dae-hoon), a broke frenemy whose powers force him to stick to anything he’s holding until he confesses the truth. The plan immediately collapses when Chae-ni dies mid-scheme only to suddenly sit back up again, very much alive, turning panic into a real spiral.
What none of them realise is that Haeseong City is sitting on a buried past. There's a reason why children have been created with supernatural abilities (oh...sounds familiar?). The lab’s destruction exposed the truth, but the chemical waste was never fully contained.
Now, that contamination is resurfacing, and so are powers. Chae-ni begins teleporting whenever her heart rate spikes. Ro-bin’s strength activates when he’s emotionally hurt. Gyeong-hun’s truth-compulsion becomes uncontrollable. And Un-jeong (Cha Eun-woo), a quiet civil servant with a deadpan exterior, is revealed to be test subject 3972, a powerful telekinetic who carries the guilt of the original lab’s collapse.
At its core, The Wonderfools is a messy, offbeat mix of crime, sci-fi, and emotional survival, where broken people accidentally become something like heroes.
Viewers are calling the show 'beautiful chaos', a story that shouldn’t work on paper, but somehow becomes addictive comfort TV.
The biggest obsession: The lead pairing. Fans say Park Eun-bin and Cha Eun-woo’s chemistry has ruined K-drama standards, with many admitting nothing else feels the same after watching them together.
Cha Eun-woo’s performance has also sparked a wave of reassessment, with viewers praising his restrained, internal acting style as Lee Un-jeong — built on silence, micro-expressions, and emotional control rather than big dramatic moments. Many are firmly pushing back against the long-standing “he can’t act” narrative after this role. They knew it all along.
Park Eun-bin, meanwhile, is being praised for turning Eun Chae-ni into a wildly unpredictable force of nature. She is reckless, and impossible to ignore, even at her lowest points. Across reactions, one theme keeps repeating: Wonderfools commits to its weirdness.
What more do you need?