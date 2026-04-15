Korean star Moon Chae-won to marry in June, announces wedding in emotional letter: 'I feel nervous...'

Moon Chae Won has starred in shows such as Flower of Evil and Innocent Man
Actress Moon Chae Won is getting married this June.
She shared the news on April 15 through a handwritten letter posted on her social media, informing fans about the upcoming wedding. In her message, she expressed a mix of nervousness and happiness as she prepares to begin a new chapter in her life, while also thanking fans for their continued support since her debut. She added that she hopes to continue her acting career in a more diverse range of projects going forward.
Hello. I will be getting married this coming June.
I wanted to share this news directly with those who have shown me warm interest and support since my debut. I feel a bit nervous and excited at the prospect of building and nurturing a family. I plan to continue my activities with a more diverse range in the future.
I pray that many happy days filled with laughter unfold for all of you. Wishing you much happiness on this warm spring day. Thank you.
On the same day, her agency Blitzway Entertainment confirmed the news, stating that Moon Chae Won has met a non-celebrity partner and will be holding a private wedding ceremony in June with close family and relatives in attendance. The agency requested understanding as further details will remain private out of respect for both families.
Moon Chae Won debuted in the 2007 drama Mackerel Run and has since appeared in several popular projects, including Good Doctor, The Innocent Man, Goodbye Mr. Black, Flower of Evil, and Moon of the Day.