GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Korean star Moon Chae-won to marry in June, announces wedding in emotional letter: 'I feel nervous...'

Moon Chae Won has starred in shows such as Flower of Evil and Innocent Man

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Moon Chae-won added that she hopes to continue her acting career in a more diverse range of projects going forward.
Moon Chae-won added that she hopes to continue her acting career in a more diverse range of projects going forward.

Actress Moon Chae Won is getting married this June.

She shared the news on April 15 through a handwritten letter posted on her social media, informing fans about the upcoming wedding. In her message, she expressed a mix of nervousness and happiness as she prepares to begin a new chapter in her life, while also thanking fans for their continued support since her debut. She added that she hopes to continue her acting career in a more diverse range of projects going forward.

Hello. I will be getting married this coming June.

I wanted to share this news directly with those who have shown me warm interest and support since my debut. I feel a bit nervous and excited at the prospect of building and nurturing a family. I plan to continue my activities with a more diverse range in the future.

I pray that many happy days filled with laughter unfold for all of you. Wishing you much happiness on this warm spring day. Thank you.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

On the same day, her agency Blitzway Entertainment confirmed the news, stating that Moon Chae Won has met a non-celebrity partner and will be holding a private wedding ceremony in June with close family and relatives in attendance. The agency requested understanding as further details will remain private out of respect for both families.

Moon Chae Won debuted in the 2007 drama Mackerel Run and has since appeared in several popular projects, including Good Doctor, The Innocent Man, Goodbye Mr. Black, Flower of Evil, and Moon of the Day.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

He spent more than 100 consecutive weeks at the top of the men's singles world rankings.

Dubai-based badminton legend Viktor Axelsen retires

1h ago2m read
The Artemis II crew, Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen had watched Project Hail Mary together while in pre-launch quarantine.

Artemis II crew gives sci‑fi nod to Project Hail Mary

2m read
US President Donald Trump

Trump declares: War has been won, Iran to make a 'deal'

2m read
Updated Moon rendering

Moon project plans revealed for 10 global locations

4m read