Ronaldo with tears of joy, became the drummer, and fans roared “Siuuu”

Even at 41, Ronaldo’s passion remains unmatched as he won the Saudi Pro League
Cristiano Ronaldo has conquered the Middle East as well. Finally, he has won the title in Saudi Arabia. This is his first major title in Saudi Arabia since arriving in January 2023.
He scored a brace when it mattered the most against Damac, who eventually got relegated. A stunning free kick followed by another goal. Vintage Ronaldo on the biggest night.
But what truly moved me was the way tears were flowing from his eyes when he realised on the pitch that it was finally happening.
This is a 41 year old man who has won everything in club football. This is a man who has won multiple Champions League titles and league titles across various top European countries. He has conquered England, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Europe, and now even the Middle East, yet the passion and love for the game remain exactly the same.
He is never shy of showing emotions. The bursts of emotion are always there for the world to see.
He did not go to Saudi Arabia just to chill. He could have easily done that if he wanted to, and nobody would have questioned him after having such a legendary career. But he still sees every game as an opportunity. The hunger for goals. The hunger for trophies. Everything is still the same.
It does not matter whether he is playing Champions League football or even a friendly. The attitude remains exactly the same. That is what makes him special.
We often talk about his mentality and work ethic, but the love for the game is what those tears truly meant.
Later, he celebrated by lifting the trophy, playing the drums in front of the fans, and enjoying every bit of the moment. As Ronaldo started drumming, the entire crowd erupted with loud “Siuuu” chants around the stadium. It was a beautiful moment that showed how much this title meant to him, his teammates, and the fans.
For the fans as well, it had been a very long wait. Before Ronaldo’s arrival, Al Nassr had last won the league title back in 2019. Now, after seven years, they are finally champions again.
Now he is on 973 career goals and heading towards what could be his sixth World Cup full of confidence and morale.
And with Cristiano Ronaldo, one thing is always true: when he is happy, motivated, and hungry, he becomes dangerous again.