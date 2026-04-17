Ronaldo vomits after crucial win, four wins from first Saudi title

Ronaldo plays through illness as Al Nassr edge closer to league triumph
Cristiano Ronaldo was at the centre of attention again as Al Nassr edged Al Ettifaq 1-0, but this time it was not just about what he did on the pitch.
The 41 year old went into the game far from fully fit. Coach Jorge Jesus later admitted Ronaldo had been dealing with stomach pain and fatigue and was not in the best condition to start. There was even a real chance he could have been left out, but Ronaldo chose to play.
You could still see his intent from the first whistle. He kept testing the defence, finishing the game with 10 attempts and even rattling the post once. The decisive moment came in the 31st minute when his long range strike forced a save, and Kingsley Coman followed it up to score what turned out to be the only goal.
Al Nassr then had to dig in. Bento stepped up with a couple of big saves in the second half to keep the lead intact, while Al Ettifaq lost their discipline late on, with Jack Hendry sent off in stoppage time after catching Joao Felix with an elbow.
But the real concern came towards the end. Ronaldo was taken off in the 89th minute and walked straight off the pitch without much fuss. Moments later, it emerged that he had gone to the dressing room and vomited, clearly feeling the effects of playing through illness.
It summed up the kind of night it was for him. Not at his physical best, but still pushing through and making a difference when it mattered.
After the game, Ronaldo did not make much of it. His focus, as always, was on the result and the team’s performance.
The win made it 15 in a row for Al Nassr and opened up an eight point gap at the top. The title is getting closer, and even on a difficult night, Ronaldo found a way to leave his mark.
Five games remain, including a crucial Riyadh derby against Al Hilal. The title is firmly in Al Nassr’s hands with a seven point lead, although Hilal still have a game in hand.