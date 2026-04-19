Ronaldo spearheads Al Nassr’s win over Al Wasl in Dubai

It took the legendary forward under 15 minutes to score in Dubai as he got on the end of a cross to slot the ball home giving Al Nassr an early lead.

The Saudi Pro League club looked the dominant side from the off and gave Al Wasl very few opportunities to get on the ball at all.

Despite all eyes firmly being on Ronaldo, it was a pitch glittered with stars and Joae Felix was one of them.

The Portuguese playmaker had already been troubling Al Wasl with his pinpoint deliveries, and in the 24th minute one finally paid off, Inigo Martínez rose to head home, doubling the visitors’ lead to 2–0.

Despite all of Al Nassr’s dominance, Al Wasl kept battling and did manage to forge a few chances on goal with Brahian Palacios coming close with a strike which flashed across goal before going wide.

The second half was less action packed to say the least, Al Wasl had a few good moments, but Al Nassr still dominated possession as they looked to see the game out.

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane scored the only goal of the second half with 10 minutes to go, ending what was a strong performance from the visitors who leave Dubai with a spot in the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League 2 following the win.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.