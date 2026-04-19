Dubai dazzled by Ronaldo on Al Nassr visit

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner didn’t disappoint on what was a stunning Dubai visit
Dubai: There are only a small number of sports stars who can truly send an entire city into a frenzy and Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of them.
The legendary number seven wasn’t even expected to feature in Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League 2 quarter-final clash with Al Wasl in Dubai.
Just days earlier, reports emerged that he had been unwell, vomiting after his team’s league win over Al Ettifaq.
That came on the back of a recent return from a hamstring injury that had sidelined him for weeks, along with a manager in Jorge Jesus who has often opted to keep him fresh for domestic duties, limiting his involvement in continental fixtures.
Yet when the lights came on at Zabeel Stadium, there he was, and as he has done so often across a career that has spanned decades and continents, Ronaldo delivered.
Leading the line alongside a supporting cast of European stars, Sadio Mane, Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman, the 41-year-old played with the same hunger that once defined his peak years at Real Madrid.
There was a sharpness to his movement, a constant demand for the ball, and that unmistakable aura that seems to bend a match around him.
It took him less than 15 minutes to make his mark, timing his run to perfection, he found space in the box and finished clinically to give Al Nassr the lead.
What followed was inevitable, the leap, the turn, and the iconic “Siuuu” celebration that has echoed around stadiums worldwide. In Dubai, it felt louder. Zabeel Stadium erupted as thousands of fans were given exactly what they had come to see.
The home support turned out in force, with Al Wasl’s fans backing their side relentlessly throughout the match.
The home side battled hard as underdogs but struggled to build sustained momentum against a team sharpened by experience and star quality.
Yet even among the gold and black of the home faithful, there was no disguising the admiration for Ronaldo.
Scattered throughout the stands were thousands of Al Nassr shirts emblazoned with the iconic “Ronaldo 7”, glinting under the floodlights.
His stardom has only increased further among his Dubai fans since his move to Saudi Arabia.
What began as a headline transfer has evolved into something bigger, a cultural shift that has elevated the profile of football across the region.
Ronaldo didn’t just join a league, he brought global attention with him. For fans in the Middle East, he is not just a player but a living link to the game’s grandest stages.
As the match wore on and Al Nassr tightened their grip, Ronaldo was eventually withdrawn, with one eye on the Saudi Pro League run-in and a place already secured in the AFC Champions League 2 semi-finals following a commanding 4-0 victory. His job, as ever, had been done.
But for many inside the stadium, particularly the younger fans who had waited hours just to catch a glimpse of him, the result almost felt secondary.
This was about presence, witnessing greatness up close. About the moment Ronaldo came to Dubai and as so often, delivered.