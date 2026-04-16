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Gary Lineker: “Said Messi is better and Cristiano Ronaldo unfollowed me on Instagram"

Legendary English forward Gary Lineker revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't like him

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
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Gary Lineker has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has unfollowed him on Instagram
Gary Lineker has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has unfollowed him on Instagram
AFP

Gary Lineker has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has unfollowed him on Instagram over his opinion in the long running Messi versus Ronaldo debate.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast alongside Micah Richards and Alan Shearer, Lineker said, “Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t like me. I was just honest and said that I simply think Lionel Messi is better than him overall as a footballer.”

Shearer then asked if that was the reason, to which Lineker replied, “Yes, and then he unfollowed me on Instagram.” The moment quickly turned into a lighthearted exchange, with Shearer joking, “Did you lose sleep over Cristiano unfollowing you?” prompting laughter all around.

Lineker, widely regarded as one of England’s finest forwards, has never hidden his admiration for Messi. Whether on broadcasting duties or off it, he has consistently maintained that while Ronaldo’s goal scoring ability is extraordinary, Messi is the more complete footballer.

Even now, both legends continue to shape the game in different ways. Ronaldo, at 41, is leading Al Nassr’s push for a first league title since his arrival and is closing in on the historic 1000 goal mark, currently sitting on 968.

Messi, meanwhile, is in MLS, where results have been mixed in recent games, with his side winless in their last two matches and changes off the pitch following Javier Mascherano’s departure from the club.

Fans are still hoping to see both icons on the biggest stage once more, with the upcoming World Cup potentially offering another chapter in one of football’s greatest rivalries.

Because in the end, this era has been defined by how Messi and Ronaldo pushed each other to extraordinary heights. Everyone will have their favourites. That is part of the game. The best thing now is to enjoy what remains of two legendary careers.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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