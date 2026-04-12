14 Straight wins: Ronaldo fires record-breaking Al Nassr 5 points clear in title race

Five-point cushion and 14 wins fuel Ronaldo’s push for title, Golden Boot and 1000 goals
Six games to go. Al Nassr currently hold a five point lead over rivals Al Hilal in the title race, and the big question now is simple. Is Cristiano Ronaldo finally on course to win his first Saudi Pro League title?
They strengthened that grip with a 2–0 win over Al Okhdood, a result that was not just routine but historic. Ronaldo set the tone early with a composed finish in the 15th minute, once again stepping up in a big moment, before Joao Felix doubled the lead soon after halftime to seal the win.
That victory made it 14 straight league wins for Al Nassr, the longest winning streak in the club’s history, surpassing the previous record of 13 set in the 2013–14 season. More importantly, it pushed them to 73 points, keeping them five clear at the top and firmly in control of the title race.
The run in, however, is not simple. Al Nassr still have to face Ettifaq and Al Ahli at home, trips to Al Qadsiah and Al Shabab, a crucial clash against Al Hilal also at home, and then Damac on the final stretch. There are tough games ahead, especially the direct meeting with Al Hilal which could swing momentum .
But this Al Nassr side looks like a team peaking at the right time. 14 wins in a row is not something easy to achieve. So the momentum is with them. Can they cross the final hurdle? We have to wait and see
Ronaldo remains at the heart of everything. Even at 41, he is leading from the front and setting the standard week after week. He now has 24 league goals and is still very much in the Golden Boot race, with Al Ahli’s Ivan Toney leading on 27. Considering Ronaldo missed a few games through injury and suspension, the gap is far from decisive.
There is also the bigger milestone looming. Ronaldo is now 32 goals away from the 1000 goal mark, and every strike from here adds to that narrative alongside the title push.
For Al Nassr, the equation is clear. The title is in their hands. They just need to keep going.
For Ronaldo, it is shaping up to be a defining finish. A first Saudi league title within reach, the Golden Boot still in play, and history not far away.