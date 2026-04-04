Ronaldo back with a brace for Al Nassr amid VAR drama, now 33 from 1000

Brace on Saudi Pro League century as Ronaldo moves to 33 shy of 1000 goals
Cristiano Ronaldo returned from injury and got straight back to doing what he does best, scoring goals.
The Al Nassr captain struck twice in a 5-2 win over Al Najma, taking his career tally to 967 goals. His brace marked his 966th and 967th career goals, bringing him closer to the historic 1000 goal milestone.
There was also a dramatic moment when one of his goals was initially ruled out. Ronaldo urged the referee to check VAR, and after a review, the goal was awarded, sparking a big celebration from the 41 year old.
Playing his 100th match in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo once again proved decisive, taking his league tally to 97 goals in just 100 appearances. That puts him comfortably ahead of his closest rival in that period, Abderrazzaq Hamdallah, who has 58. He is now just 33 goals away from reaching 1000.
Al Nassr also extended their incredible run, making it 15 consecutive wins across competitions.
There was a notable moment during the game that caught attention. Head coach Jorge Jesus was seen asking Ronaldo if he could take him off, and the captain agreed without hesitation, showing the mutual respect and understanding between the two.
Despite dominating large parts of the first half, Al Nassr were stunned late on when Felippe Cardoso led a counter attack and set up Rakan Al Tulayhi, who scored from the edge of the box in the 44th minute.
The response was immediate. Abdullah Al Hamddan brought Al Nassr level after a flick on from Abdulelah Al Amri, before Sadio Mane produced a brilliant solo effort in stoppage time, beating three players and finishing into the top corner to give the hosts the lead at the break.
Al Najma equalised early in the second half, with Cardoso scoring from a David Tijanic cutback.
The turning point came soon after. A Ronaldo free kick struck the arm of an Al Najma defender, leading to a penalty that divided opinion. Ronaldo stepped up and converted in the 56th minute to restore Al Nassr’s lead.
He then added his second in the 73rd minute, finishing from close range after a low cross from Nawaf Bu Washl. The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but after a VAR check, it was given, much to Ronaldo’s delight.
Mane wrapped up the win late on, tapping in from Salem Al Najdi’s cross to seal a comfortable victory for Jorge Jesus’ side.
Elsewhere, Al Ittihad edged past Al Hazem 1-0 despite going down to 10 men, with Abdulrahman Al Oboud scoring the winner after Moussa Diaby’s early red card.