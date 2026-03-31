Ronaldo to feature in upcoming Al Nassr fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo has been given the green light to return to full training ahead of Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Najma on Friday 3 April.

The forward has been sidelined since February 28, when he sustained the injury during a key stretch of the season. There had been concerns about its potential impact on his form ahead of the final months leading into World Cup preparations.

The football icon has featured three major finals with Al Nassr, including the 2024 King’s Cup final, which his side lost to Al Hilal on penalties, as well as successive Saudi Super Cup finals in 2024 and 2025, which ended in defeats to Al Hilal and Al Ahli, respectively. In the 2025 Super Cup final, Ronaldo even scored in a 2–2 draw, but Al Nassr fell 5–3 in the ensuing penalty shootout.

Al Nassr’s league campaigns during Ronaldo’s tenure have also brought frustration for the Portuguese captian. The club narrowly missed out on the SPL title in both the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons, finishing as runners‑up, and only managed a third-place finish in 2024/25, despite Ronaldo’s consistent goal-scoring contributions.

The Portuguese legend is enjoying a strong third season in yellow, netting 21 goals in 26 appearances for the club. He has formed a formidable attacking partnership with Sadio Mane and fellow countryman Joao Felix, as the team sits in pole position to win the SPL.

Al Nassr face a pivotal run of fixtures as the season reaches its final stretch, with key clashes against second-placed Al Hilal and third-placed Al Ahli Saudi on the horizon. Wins against both sides would surely propel them to the title and end Ronaldo’s wait for silverware at the club.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.